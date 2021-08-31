The coronavirus pandemic has canceled the Owensboro Area Central Labor Council’s annual Labor Day Picnic in English Park for the second consecutive year.
“We just can’t chance it,” Donna Haynes, spokeswoman for the event, said Monday. “If people would just get vaccinated, we could get this thing over with.”
Only 50.21% of Daviess Countians had been vaccinated by Friday.
So far, 13,115 people in the county have been diagnosed with the virus, and 208 have died.
The Labor Day Picnic has served as a place for politicians — primarily Democrats — to stump each year before the General Election in November.
But this is an election-free year in Kentucky.
Sometimes, when events are canceled for a year or two, it’s hard for organizers to get them going again.
But Haynes said, “I hope we get it back next year. I went to work when I was 12 and retired when I was 70. I’ll keep fighting for it.”
Labor membership has dropped in Kentucky in the past 30 years.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says 14.8% of the state’s workforce belonged to labor unions in 1989.
By 2020, that was down to 7.5%, the report said.
In 2016, Kentucky reported 190,000 union members.
That had fallen to 127,000 last year, the BLS said.
“We’re going to have to fight all over again,” Haynes said. “This country is turning into the haves and the have-nots. And the haves aren’t helping the have-nots.”
Kentucky began celebrating Labor Day in 1894.
By 1899, the local picnic, which was held at the local fairgrounds and featured such things as “trotting, running, roadster and match racing,” was attracting crowds of from 8,000 to 10,000 people.
But through the years, Labor Day celebrations had disappeared locally, before being revived by the labor council, which represents 16 area unions, in 1988.
More than 800 people turned out for that picnic in the old English Park community center.
It was held at the Sportscenter for a time in the 1990s before returning to English Park.
In 2019, Jacqueline Coleman, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, came to speak at the 32nd annual picnic.
She is now the lieutenant governor.
The Central Labor Council represents workers from Daviess, Hancock, McLean and Ohio counties.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
