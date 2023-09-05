The 34th annual Labor Day Picnic hosted by the Owensboro Central Labor Council was held Monday at English Park to celebrate the reason for the holiday.
Donna Haynes, financial secretary for the council, said it’s important to her to keep the tradition of the picnic alive.
“If we forget where we came from, we forget what we had, then there’s nothing to build on,” she said. “I don’t want (the picnic) to die, and I’m hoping a younger generation will see what we’re doing and why we’re doing it.”
Haynes said Labor Day is dedicated to the working men and women of the United States.
“It doesn’t matter if you work in the best-paying job or flipping hamburgers, you’re working, and this is your day,” she said.
Across the country, Haynes said union membership is declining.
“We used to be 38% union, and now it’s half that,” she said. “There is a voice for it now, and I hear a lot more talk about it now.”
Haynes said unions fight for job quality and job security.
“If our CEO is making $10 million a year, we ought to get a percentage of that,” she said. “Fast food places wouldn’t be offering $15 an hour if they didn’t realize that they have to pay workers to come in to work.”
Haynes said unions are needed “now more than ever.”
“Prices are skyrocketing, corporate greed has taken over, we got to have jobs,” she said.
Jeff Wiggins, secretary-treasure of Kentucky AFL-CIO, said Labor Day is a time to celebrate the labor that is executed everyday.
“The meaning of the holiday has been watered down and lost,” he said. “Different communities try to take over Labor Day because it’s the last big holiday before the fall.”
Wiggins said one statistic he found is related to the amount of younger people in favor of unions.
“Eighty-eight percent of people under 30 want to belong or believe in a labor union,” he said.
Berry Craig, Kentucky AFL-CIO executive board member and the event’s speaker, said the meaning of Labor Day often gets lost in the celebration.
“People see Labor Day as summer’s last hooray,” he said. “However, it’s about labor and how hard laborers had to struggle in this country.”
Craig said life before unions was unlike life today.
“In 1900, for example, if you worked in a factory, you worked 100 hours a week, and there was no overtime,” he said. “You basically worked until you couldn’t work anymore — there were no pensions, no social security, no worker’s compensation, no Medicare, no Medicaid, no unemployment insurance.”
Rev. Anthony Shonis received the J.R. Gray Labor Person of the Year award. The award honors Gray, late state representative and labor commissioner.
“(Rev.) Shonis submitted a letter to the newspaper several years ago knocking unions,” Haynes said. “I read it, and we called him to come to a council meeting, so he did, and he saw that we were trying to protect immigrants.”
Haynes said Shonis has been a “staunch supporter” of the labor council and working people since attending the meeting.
