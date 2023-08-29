The Owensboro Central Labor Council’s annual Labor Day Picnic returns to English Park at 11 a.m. Monday for the 34th year.
The event was halted in 2020 and 2021 by the coronavirus pandemic.
But it returned last year.
Barry Craig of Mayfield, a former Paducah Sun reporter and columnist, will be the featured speaker.
He serves as a member of the Kentucky State AFL-CIO’s executive board and hosts “The Union Label,” a talk show featuring labor leaders, on Paducah Cable.
Craig taught history at West Kentucky Community & Technical College for 24 years.
The event is open to the community, not just union members.
Donna Haynes, spokeswoman for the Labor Council, said the day includes a barbecue chicken dinner with potato salad, baked beans, barbecue pork, hot dogs and a variety of cupcakes.
She said twice as much food is available this year.
“There isn’t a charge for the dinner, but donations will be accepted,” Haynes said. “The money will be used to buy Christmas gifts for children in a shelter over the holidays.”
Haynes said there’s a car show this year, a corn hole competition between union locals and corn hole for the kids.
More from this section
She said Randy Gray, the son of the late state representative and Labor Commissioner J.R. Gray, “will do a reminder to the newer union generation about what inspired the J.R. Gray Labor Person of the Year award as well as presenting this year’s award to the person selected to be the recipient of the honor.”
Several candidates for the November general election are also scheduled to speak.
Haynes said, “We will, of course, give them time to speak as long as they tell us what their intentions are for promoting a healthy work environment for Kentuckians. which includes a fair wage and benefits to include affordable health care and a retirement program.”
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says, “The percentage of workers represented by a union nationally was 11.3% in 2022, down by 0.3 percentage point from a year ago. Workers represented by a union include both union members (14.3 million) and workers who report no union affiliation but whose jobs are covered by a union contract (1.7 million) on Jan 19, 2023.”
It adds, “The 2022 unionization rate (10.1%) in Kentucky is the lowest on record. Kentucky had 141,000 union members in 2022.”
The union membership rate for the state was at its peak in 1989, when it averaged 14.8%.
The height of union membership locally is believed to have been in the 1960s, when major employers like General Electric, Green River Steel, Dewey & Almy Chemical, Murphy Miller and other companies were all unionized.
Kentucky began celebrating Labor Day in 1894.
By 1899, the local picnic was attracting crowds from 8,000 to 10,000 people.
But through the years, Labor Day celebrations had disappeared locally before being revived by the labor council, which represents 16 area unions, in 1988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.