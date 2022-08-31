After a two-year absence caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Owensboro Area Central Labor Council’s annual Labor Day Picnic returns Monday to English Park.
Donna Haynes, spokeswoman for the council, said activities will start at 11 a.m. with the barbecue lunch served at noon.
“Although the picnic is hosted by the labor unions in this council area, everyone is invited to join in celebration and fellowship of a holiday set aside for those who work for a decent living,” she said. “There isn’t a charge for the meal, but we will take donations, which we will give to one of the shelters to buy Christmas gifts for kids in shelters over the holidays.”
In recent years, the picnics have included a car show.
Haynes said, “We also hope to see several bring their restored cars for a car show. Since we haven’t had a picnic the last couple of years, we’ve lost contact of who did show their cars. But hopefully, they’ll see this and show off their masterpieces.”
The Labor Council will present its annual J.R. Gray Labor Person of the Year award.
The award is named for a former secretary of the Kentucky Labor Cabinet.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says, “In 2021, union members accounted for 7.2% of wage and salary workers in Kentucky, compared with 7.5% in 2020.”
It added that the union membership rate for the state was at its peak in 1989, when it averaged 14.8%.
Last year was the low point.
Nationally, union membership was at 10.3% last year.
“Although union membership has dropped, the Council represents thousands of workers in the counties of Daviess, Hancock, McLean and Ohio,” Haynes said. “Our motto is ‘Improved Working Conditions Make A Prosperous City,’ a sentiment that should be shared by every resident of these counties.”
She said, “History will show that labor organizations have literally shed blood for working people, to be federally protected by the National Labor Relations Board, who lobbied long and hard for a 40-hour week, who lobbied tirelessly for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, for increased minimum wages and the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.”
Haynes said, “All of these gains have been for all working people, and Monday we can celebrate these achievements while striving for more gains and protections for working America.”
The height of union membership locally is believed to have been in the 1960s, when major employers like General Electric, Green River Steel, Dewey & Almy Chemical, Murphy Miller and other companies were all unionized.
In 2019, the last time the picnic was held, now Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who was then the Democratic candidate for the office, spoke at the gathering.
Kentucky began celebrating Labor Day in 1894.
By 1899, the local picnic was attracting crowds of from 8,000 to 10,000 people.
But through the years, Labor Day celebrations had disappeared locally before being revived by the labor council, which represents 16 area unions, in 1988.
