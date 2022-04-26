The Owensboro Area Central Labor Council will observe Workers Memorial Day with a 6 p.m. ceremony Friday at the Workers’ Memorial Monument on the corner of Third and St. Ann streets.

Bill Londrigan, president of the State AFL-CIO, and Jamie Link, secretary of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, are scheduled to speak.

The 2020 service was canceled by COVID-19, but the event, which has been observed locally since 1999, returned last year.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says there were 4,764 fatal occupational injuries in 2020 — the latest year available.

That was the lowest annual number since 2013, the agency said.

But many businesses were closed for several weeks or longer in 2020 when the pandemic began.

Even the lower numbers represented a worker dying every 111 minutes from a work-related injury in 2020.

The AFL-CIO says Workers Memorial Day was first observed in 1989.

It’s observed nationally on April 28 — the date the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 went into effect and when the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was formed in 1971.

But the local labor council’s ceremony is always on the Friday night closest to April 28.

Donna Haynes, spokeswoman for the council, said those attending will “remember workers killed or injured on the job and renew the fight for strong safety and health protections.”

She said the Occupational Safety and Health Act “promises every worker the right to a safe job and workplace, a fundamental right. It was a hard fight and the work is still not done. Each year thousands are killed and millions suffer injury and illness because of dangerous working conditions.”

Haynes said, “Together we must raise our collective voices to win stronger safety and health protections in our workplaces and stronger job safety and health laws.”

The ceremony will be at the monument that the council erected on the courthouse lawn in 2002, at a cost of $10,500.

