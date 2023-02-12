The second Saturday of every month is a busy day at the Daviess County Lion’s Club Fairgrounds, as volunteers arrive to help make beds for Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP).
SHP is a nonprofit organization with more than 270 chapters nationwide dedicated to building and delivering beds to children who do not have one.
On Saturday, the Owensboro chapter had a goal of building 20 beds for local children.
Chapter president Bruce Sheldon said he organized the local group in 2019 when the closest location was two hours away.
“It was kind of by accident,” he said. “I was on the computer while working a swing shift at about 2 a.m. I don’t even really know how I found the website. I feel like I was led to it.”
Sheldon said he was immediately drawn to the organization.
“Growing up, I was average income at best, but I had a bed,” he said. “Everybody has a bed, right? No, they don’t.”
Two to 3% of any given population does not have a bed, Sheldon said.
“Owensboro has about 60,000 people, so you’re talking about 1,200 to 1,800 people that doesn’t have a bed,” he said. “We’ve seen children sleeping on blankets or a piece of plywood with foam rubber over it.”
Sheldon said a good night’s sleep affects everything from a social life to education and health.
“It’s not just a bed,” he said.
When Sheldon discovered the organization, he initially wanted to sign up as a volunteer but saw that Kentucky only had two chapters at that time, with the closest one in Mayfield.
“Since we got started, Evansville has seen what we’re doing and got (a chapter) going, and so has Bowling Green and Paducah,” he said. “We’re probably up to eight or 10 chapters in the state now.”
The chapter built its first bed in September 2020.
“Since then we have built about 350 beds,” he said. “We’re on track this year to build 250 more.”
Sheldon said Owensboro has a waiting list of between 40 and 60 children who are in need of a bed.
“The more we deliver and get out into neighborhoods, the more people see us, the more applications we receive,” he said. “We’ve never gotten caught up, and I don’t see that happening any time soon.”
Families can fill out a form on the SHP website to request a bed through the organization, but Sheldon said that’s not the only way they receive inquiries.
“School’s Family Resource Youth Services Center coordinators will contact me about a family,” he said. “They are a really good source, because I know they’re seeing it first-hand. I know there’s a need.”
Because SHP is a nonprofit, the organization relies on grants and donations for supplies.
“Owensboro Civitan donated around $4,000 to get us started,” Sheldon said. “Lowe’s is a national sponsor, and they give us $8,000 to $12,000 a year out of a national grant fund.”
The Owensboro chapter also received a grant from Impact 100 in October for $29,500.
“To me, that just validates that we’re doing something right, and they’re acknowledging that,” Sheldon said.
The volunteers that assist in making the beds are a mix of new and returning.
Lisa Tompkins was a returning volunteer Saturday.
“I started sometime during the pandemic,” she said. “It was an open-air activity that we could do, and that’s when I heard about it.”
Tompkins heard about the organization through Facebook, and it piqued her interest.
“I helped with Habitat for Humanity before with building, and it kind of sounded similar to me, and I really enjoyed that,” she said.
But building wasn’t the only reason Tompkins was drawn to volunteering with SHP.
“I’m a retired teacher, so I knew that some of these beds were going to go to my students or to my former students, and that has been the case,” she said. “I have delivered to several families that I know.”
Tompkins said seeing the excitement on the children’s faces while delivering the beds is an awesome feeling.
“They’ll come up and squeeze you and hug you and won’t let go,” she said. “They help you carry in the items and help set their bed up. They’ll jump on the bed or cuddle on their bed before we even leave.”
This is an activity that Tompkins participates in every month.
“It’s rewarding to know they’re going to someone local and in need and possibly someone that I know,” she said.
Savannah Sims was a first-time volunteer Saturday. She was helping with her mother and best friend.
Sims had not heard of SHP before Saturday but said she will likely return to volunteer again.
“It got me up to do something,” she said. “Being here and helping others is nice.”
For more information on the SHP Owensboro chapter, visit www.facebook.com/SHPOwensboro. For more information on the national organization or to access the request forms, visit shpbeds.org.
