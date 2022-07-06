While the searing temperatures and lack of rainfall might be an unpleasant scenario for the average local citizen, it can be a detrimental combination for Daviess County famers.
Aaron Walker said Tuesday he farms about 2,700 acres of row crops in East Daviess County, and up into Hancock County near Knottsville, and the extremely hot and dry summer can make the already difficult job of farming even more difficult and unpredictable.
“It has not been good, I’ll say that,” Walker said Tuesday. “I planted mostly soybeans this year; the soybeans I don’t think that they are hurt too bad just yet in my area. I think that we still have hope of a decent or a good soybean crop if we can get some rain over the next two weeks.”
Walker said his corn crop is another story.
“It is beginning to pollinate, and this is absolutely not what you want during pollination,” he said.
The silks on corn must be moist in order to catch the pollen in order for there to be a healthy 500 or 600 kernels on each cob. If this doesn’t happen, farmers could be looking at corn cobs with 200 or 300 kernels and a lot of blanks, Walker said.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, most of Daviess County is in the “moderate drought” category with the southern portion listed as “abnormally dry.”
Walker said he does not have an irrigation system on his farm, and that the soil type on the land he farms has a higher moisture holding capacity than in some other areas in and around Daviess County.
“I would like to say this is the most expensive crop that I have ever planted in my farming career since I started farming in 2006,” he said.
Walker said at this point he is still hopeful to have a profitable crop for the season.
“Now if I had planted half my acres in corn, I would already be looking at a loss,” Walker said.
Scott Elliot said he farms about 2,000 acres around Philpot, and he is currently growing soybeans and corn.
It is the combination of a wet spring and dry, hot summer that is currently giving farmers the most grief, he said.
“We want to try and get our crops out as early as we can, and the reason we want to get them out as early as we can is so they will get established, get a good root system and whenever that stress of the summer comes around it is able to withstand it a little bit better,” Elliot said.
Elliot said he does not irrigate because he does not believe it is cost effective for the plants he grows, such as corn and soybeans, so he just takes each day as it comes and does what he can to help ensure a good crop.
“Anytime that you put your plant under stress, you are going to hurt your yield potential,” he said. “So it has kind hurt our yield potential already because of the lack of rain and extreme heat.”
Neil Rudy, who farms a few thousand acres, including near Stanley, said he believes these are the worst weather conditions farmers in the area have seen since the drought of 1983.
“We are very dry and we are in a more crucial time right now than we have been in a long time,” he said.
Rudy said he does utilize center pivots to help irrigate some, but not all of his crop.
“I have one pivot here that will water 100 acres in one circle,” Rudy said. “I have one farm with a smaller pivot that waters 75 acres.”
Corn is requiring the additional water, he said.
“Soybeans are a lot tougher, and the technology is a lot better since 1983, but we still have to have water to make beans,” Rudy said.
