The Lady Kentucky Colonels organization celebrated its annual “Derby Luncheon” in style Thursday, complete with dresses, feathers and straw bowlers inside the Riverview Room at the Owensboro Convention Center in celebration of the organization’s 51st year.
Dating back to the early 1970s, the chapter was chartered as part of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels — the philanthropic organization established in 1813 to represent the highest honor that can be bestowed by the governor of Kentucky — in 2022 after years of operating as its own entity.
It is the only chapter in the world that’s exclusively women, according to long-time president Pam Smith-Wright.
But in recent years, membership has seemed to dwindle.
In 2021, Smith-Wright said the organization had 110 members, but that number has continued to decrease since, and the organization is seeking new faces.
Since December 2022, Smith-Wright said seven members have died, while the organization lost many during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve lost probably close to 30-35 members in the last year,” she said. “... We still have members in their 90s and their 80s that don’t come to meetings, but they are still paying their (annual) dues.”
One of the chapter’s goals is to give back, which it has done since 2019 with the Esther Jansing Lady Colonel Scholarship Fund, named in honor of the late Jansing, a long-time member who served on the scholarship committee. Jansing passed away in January 2021 at age 83.
Scholarship recipients are recommended by a member of the chapter.
On Thursday, $1,250 in funds were given out: Emma Rogers, a senior at Daviess County High School who will be attending the University of Kentucky in the fall, received $250; Alex McClellan, a student in the University of Louisville School of Nursing Owensboro BSN Extension program, received $500; and another $500 was awarded to Midway University student Emilee Cecil.
“We had three great candidates, and we just thought, give all of them something,” Smith-Wright said. “... We want the kids to know that we appreciate that they’re trying to do something with their lives …. We are just happy to be able to know that this group has contributed to someone furthering their education.”
All funds come from members of the chapter, Smith-Wright said.
“We don’t go out and fundraise,” she said. “It makes you feel better when you just give it from your heart.”
Another reason Smith-Wright said people should become involved is for the camaraderie and fellowship.
“We have a good time, and it gets you out,” she said. “We want to try to do things in the community.”
A second chapter in Owensboro, called the Bluegrass Colonels, was chartered in June 2022, which Smith-Wright also presides over. It is open to both men and women who live within a 50-mile radius.
If already recognized as a Kentucky Colonel and are interested in becoming part of either local chapter, contact Smith-Wright at smithwrightp@aol.com for membership dues, meetings and additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.