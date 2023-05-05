The Lady Kentucky Colonels organization celebrated its annual “Derby Luncheon” in style Thursday, complete with dresses, feathers and straw bowlers inside the Riverview Room at the Owensboro Convention Center in celebration of the organization’s 51st year.

Dating back to the early 1970s, the chapter was chartered as part of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels — the philanthropic organization established in 1813 to represent the highest honor that can be bestowed by the governor of Kentucky — in 2022 after years of operating as its own entity.

