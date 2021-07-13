The Lady Kentucky Colonels are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year.
And they’re looking for more members.
The only criteria is to be a woman and have been commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel by a governor.
Pam Smith-Wright, president of the Owensboro group for the past 15 years, said the organization was born in Owensboro in May 1971.
“It was started by about 20 local ladies who wanted to meet,” she said. “Owensboro had the only organization like it for many years. We have members from California, Florida and all over the place. Now, there are new little chapters all over the country.”
Smith-Wright said, “Two weeks ago, I got a letter from the (Honorable Order of) Kentucky Colonels offering to let us become part of their organization. We will decide at our Christmas meeting if we want to. There are pluses and minuses.”
The organization meets twice a year, she said, for a Derby week luncheon and a Christmas luncheon.
Smith-Wright said the Lady Colonels started a scholarship in 2019, awarding $1,000 a year to be used at any local college or technical school.
“Esther Jansing was a long-time member and she was on the scholarship committee,” she said. “In the spring, we decided to name the scholarship for her.”
Jansing died Jan. 16 at age 83.
Smith-Wright said the Owensboro organization has 110 members now.
“We lost so many during COVID,” she said. “Most of our members are elderly. We’re looking for more younger women to join.”
The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels is a philanthropic organization that was established in 1813.
It’s the highest honor that can be bestowed by the governor of Kentucky.
Some estimates say that up to 200,000 Kentucky Colonels have been created through the years.
But the organization doesn’t estimate how many there are today.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.