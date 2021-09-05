The rough fish that have been negatively impacting the fishing experience at the lake in Waymond Morris Park will soon be a thing of the past, at least for a while.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, with approval from Owensboro city government, is scheduled to apply a natural compound to the water to kill as many of the undesirable fish as possible.
“Rough fish is basically what we term anything that is not a sport fish,” Jeremy Shiflet, Northwestern Fisheries district biologist, said Friday.
Shiflet said rough fish, which include buffalo, river carp suckers, bowfin, gar and gizzard shad, have made their way into the lake through backwater caused by flooding events.
“When we get a big flood event, and we get backwater, that backs up the ditches, so all these fish came out of Panther Creek,” he said.
The rough fish are able to follow along ditches, or in some cases use an over land route when fields are flooded and the water is high enough, to reach a nearby lake.
Shiflet said he will work with the city of Owensboro to try and identify some of the problem areas where rough fish are able to gain access to the lake, and try to eliminate them.
“Most of the time folks don’t want to catch those, they don’t want to eat them, they they don’t want to take them home,” Shiflet said. “A lot of times they get big and take up a lot of space and oxygen that other fish could use.”
Shiflet said he will be applying the compound, which is an organic substance derived from plants, on Monday, Sept. 20.
“There will be some fish dying overnight, and fish will continue to die overnight and into the next day,” he said. “We will be on site cleaning up those fish.”
While the lake will be safe to fish in one week after the application, there might not be much of a point until the next scheduled restocking in October.
“We are trying to kill everything, so there really won’t be any reason for anybody to fish until October, when we restock the lake with trout,” Shiflet said.
Department personnel will live-capture and save as many existing bass and catfish as possible for immediate relocation to other public water before the compound is applied.
Waymond Morris Park Lake is one of 44 designated Fishing in the Neighborhood lakes near urban areas throughout Kentucky and managed by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
The lakes operate in a partnership between Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and local communities. For locations and stocking schedules, go online to fw.ky.gov and search under the keyword, FINs.
While it will likely take a couple of years to fully re-establish the bass and sunfish populations, anglers should see an improvement in fishing opportunities at the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.