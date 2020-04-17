Want to get out of the house and shop from your car?
The merchants at Lake Forest Town Center on Kentucky 54 are hoping you do.
They’re having a “Drive-Thru Market Extravaganza” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Julie Trunnell, co-owner of Trunnell’s Farm Market, said, “We might do it every Saturday until this is over, if it’s successful.”
She said the Owensboro Regional Farmers Market hasn’t opened yet.
But Trunnell’s will be selling fresh produce Saturday, Trunnell said.
“When you enter Lake Forest Town Center, you’ll get a menu from Legends (Sports Bar & Grill) and Great Harvest Bread,” she said. “You can order there and pick it up when you drive by them.”
Trunnell said her store will have produce displayed on tables near the entrance.
People can see what’s available and order what they want.
“When they get to the store, we’ll bring it out and put it in the trunk for them,” Trunnell said. “They don’t have to get out.”
She said, “We’ll have an artist performing. We couldn’t have a band because of social distancing.”
The Minions, costumed characters, will be dancing and waving at kids, Trunnell said.
“People are so tired of being home,” she said.
All the stores are participating, Trunnell said.
That includes Trunnell’s, Peacocks & Pearls, Bushay’s Men’s Boutique and Home Decor, Legends Sports Bar & Grill, Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, Maggie’s Cakes & More, Be Real Sports Cycling & Fitness and Great Harvest Bread Co.
“We’re giving people an opportunity to get out of the house,” Larry Myles, owner of Be Real Sports, said of the event. “It will be like a drive-through parade.”
His store is closed, like many of the others, except for bike servicing and telesales.
But Myles said, “I’ll have a couple of pop-ups out there and I’ll be riding my bike around handing out flyers. I used to be a paperboy.”
Trunnell said, “Orange Leaf is closed, but if this is successful, they may do one or two flavors next week.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
