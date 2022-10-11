The “Big Twigs” family at Lake Malone State Park in Dunmor has doubled in size this fall.
In the summer of 2021, the park added three of the 14-foot wooden giants.
There was “Bobber Malone,” who fishes lakeside; “Oakley Malone,” who is found hiking; and “Happy Malone,” who is camping.
Last month, the 60-year-old state park added “Paige Malone,” who’s reading a book; “Annette Malone,” who is chasing butterflies; and “Wattson Malone,” who is holding a jar of fireflies.
The Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission said the “Big Twigs” have “had an incredibly positive local and regional impact.”
Mary Kate Kordes, commission chairwoman, said, “These new Big Twigs will create even more to experience, will help expand the imaginations of young minds, and will bring more exposure to beautiful Lake Malone and Lake Malone State Park. The Big Twigs are a unique and entertaining way to spend family time together in nature.”
They were created by artist Steve Brauch of Brainchild Creative, who produced the other three as well.
The latest addition was paid for by a grant from the Felix E. Martin Jr. Foundation and matching donations from the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Pennyrile Electric Cooperative.
The first three were paid for by grants from the Martin Foundation, Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Old National Bank.
Beth Newman, director of the tourism commission, said the first three cost between $55,000 and $60,000.
The latest additions cost a little more, she said, because of inflation.
Teresa Wells, Lake Malone park manager, said, “The Twigs have been a hit with campers and visitors alike.”
She said earlier that the park was drawing 20,000 to 25,000 people a year before the Twigs were added.
And the tourism commission is hoping the Twigs will draw another 10,000.
“They have really been a hit,” Newman said. “This gives people more to experience when they come to Lake Malone.”
Muhlenberg County recently dedicated John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam, adding yet another tourist attraction.
The 338-acre state park and 788-acre lake were created when Rocky Creek was impounded in 1961.
Today, it has more than 200 acres with hiking trails, camping sites, picnic pavilions and playground equipment.
It’s on Kentucky 8001 about 70 miles south of Owensboro.
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
