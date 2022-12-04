During the first Lambert Pioneer Christmas event Saturday, the Goodfellows Club was set up to accept donations and spread awareness of the work the organization does within the community.

Judy Lambert, wife of former Daviess County commissioner and educator Jim Lambert who died in 2020, said her husband was a supporter of the club and would have wanted the organization to be involved in the Christmas event.

