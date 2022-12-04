During the first Lambert Pioneer Christmas event Saturday, the Goodfellows Club was set up to accept donations and spread awareness of the work the organization does within the community.
Judy Lambert, wife of former Daviess County commissioner and educator Jim Lambert who died in 2020, said her husband was a supporter of the club and would have wanted the organization to be involved in the Christmas event.
“For years, Jim worked in the Daviess County [Public Schools] system and through that, he was always helping the kids get clothes or whatever they needed,” she said. “He would always call the (Goodfellows) club and they were there to help with whatever was needed.”
Kelly Moore, daughter of Judy and Jim, said her father became more connected with Goodfellows when he worked as the director of pupil personnel for DCPS.
“He made lots of connections in helping all of the schools in Daviess County with student needs,” Moore said. “Goodfellows was always there to lend a hand to kids who needed anything you might think of.”
Moore said she and her daughter, Kendall Jagoe, both work in education and continue to see the assistance that Goodfellows provides students in DCPS and Owensboro Public Schools.
“We are still seeing the benefits that Goodfellows provides to our community,” Moore said. “Being in schools myself, I see that first hand. We don’t want anything to be a barrier to a child’s education, so Goodfellows steps up and helps eliminate those barriers so students can learn.”
Jagoe works at Country Heights Elementary School. Moore worked in the DCPS district for more than 30 years and now works at Hancock County Public Schools.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
