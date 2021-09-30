Saturday will be a bittersweet day at the Lampkin Farm, 8284 Short Station Road, Jan Lampkin says.
After 35 years of antique tractor pulls and 22 years of running the United States Antique Pullers, her husband, John Lampkin, is retiring from the sport.
“The kids are grown, the grandkids are playing ball, I’m not in good shape, and our insurance costs have tripled,” he said. “I just can’t do it anymore.”
So at 2 p.m. Saturday, the antique tractors will be making their final pull at his farm.
Tractor pulling is known as “the world’s heaviest motorsport.”
The goal of the sport is to determine the most powerful tractor and the best driver.
They pull a weight transfer sled down a track.
“I started pulling in ‘86 and started this organization in ‘99,” John Lampkin said.
The association is going on hiatus, he said. It’s not being disbanded.
“Maybe someone else will pick it up in the future,” Lampkin said.
Up to 1,000 people have attended some of the pulls on his farm in the past.
The final show is open to the public at no charge, Lampkin said.
People wanting to attend should take Kentucky 54 to Karns Grove Road to Short Station Road.
“It has been a Lampkin family tradition for all of these years,” Jan Lampkin said. “Every weekend, all summer, we go to festivals and fairs all over Kentucky and Indiana. It was quite a commitment but also a lot of memories.”
“There will be at least 100 tractors on display, but for the final pull we could have over 100. We have heard from pullers far away that plan on being here. Some pullers pulled their first tractor with USAP.”
“We’ve all been friends for years,” John Lampkin said. “ We’ve had people from Washington state, Canada, New York, Kansas and several states in the past.
“It was a big deal. It had a good run. I hate to do this, but I have to.”
Lampkin said he’s seen pulls last “for three or four hours, and I’ve seen them last 10 hours. We never know what to expect.”
The Daviess County Cattlemen’s Association will be grilling ribeye sandwiches at the event.
The United States Antique Pullers website says, “USAP is a family owned and operated organization that offers antique tractor enthusiast the opportunity to participate in quality first-class pulls throughout Kentucky and Indiana.”
It adds, “As members of the Kentucky Antique Farm Machinery Association, we recognize the tractor as the foundation of farming and the lifestyle that it created in our agriculture history and as it continues today. USAP provides the entire family relaxation and enjoyment of a major part of our American heritage.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
