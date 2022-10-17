Workers at the West Daviess County Landfill battled through dust storms caused by windy, dry weather last week to finish a key phase of a 16.6-acre expansion site for the state’s Solid Waste Branch to inspect today.
After the Daviess County Fiscal Court approved the expansion in April 2021, workers at the landfill had to dig two valleys down to the subgrade, and then lay 2.5 feet of compacted clay material on top to serve as the foundation for the new contained cell.
With more than 90% of that task complete, an excavator was plowing the remaining clay on Friday to be compacted into solid material. Nearby, an inspector was taking samples from the completed portion of the landfill floor to test it for density and moisture.
“We’ll be back smoothing this stuff up until Monday, then we’re all going to celebrate once it’s ready to go,” Daviess County Solid Waste Department manager Robbie Hocker said on Friday.
After the regulatory inspection — assuming that goes well — the next step of the landfill’s construction will be laying the liner over the compacted clay. The new liner will be connected to the existing landfill’s liner, after which a slotted pipe will be installed in each of the two valleys to capture what Hocker referred to as the “juice” that deteriorating trash produces.
Finally, another foot of gravel will be poured on top, Hocker said.
“It will take most of the winter to get it done, then they’ll come inspect it again to make sure we did it right,” he said.
All told, the entire landfill expansion process will probably take two years, according to Hocker.
“It’s a process,” he said. “People have no idea when they put their trash out in front of their house where it goes.”
With this expansion and an additional roughly 16 acres of undeveloped land within the permitted area, the West Daviess County Landfill has until at least 2040 before it will be full. By that time, the new site under construction will likely be around 300 feet high, making it one of the tallest points in western Daviess County, Hocker said.
