LANDFILL CELL

Robbie Hocker looks out over the new 16.6-acre contained cell landfill on Friday that is currently under construction at the Daviess County Landfill.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Workers at the West Daviess County Landfill battled through dust storms caused by windy, dry weather last week to finish a key phase of a 16.6-acre expansion site for the state’s Solid Waste Branch to inspect today.

After the Daviess County Fiscal Court approved the expansion in April 2021, workers at the landfill had to dig two valleys down to the subgrade, and then lay 2.5 feet of compacted clay material on top to serve as the foundation for the new contained cell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.