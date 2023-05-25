Work on the 16.6 acre expansion at the Daviess County Landfill is nearing completion, which means the expansion should begin accepting garbage in the near future.
Robbie Hocker, county solid waste department manager, said Wednesday that “within the next month it should be ready to put garbage in there,” after the expansion is inspected and approved by the state.
County workers are at the final step of building the new cell.
Hocker said workers have installed the liner of the cell’s compacted clay to keep water from the cell leaching into the soil. Workers have also installed two pipes to capture water leaching through the garbage and direct it to a storage area. The leachate is collected and disposed of off-site.
“Nothing goes into the groundwater or the soil,” Hocker said.
The liner and pipes have been approved by the state. A layer of felt has been installed to protect the liner from impacts, and the entire site is to be covered by gravel, Hocker said.
“We have been spreading (gravel) for over a month,” Hocker said. “Hopefully in two to three weeks, we should be done with placing the gravel.”
After that, a mesh will be installed over the gravel to keep trash from mixing into the gravel. Then, the work will be inspected again by state officials, Hocker said.
“We are getting close to getting it approved,” he said. “Then, on to bigger and better things.”
Once the new cell opens, workers will start on a second 16.6 acre cell, Hocker said. After that, the county will have to seek approval for additional expansions.
“We’ll have to start talking to the state about expansion,” Hocker said. “It takes about five years to get approval.”
There is ample room to continue expanding the landfill.
“We’ve got 900 acres out here,” Hocker said. “All of it, except for our office, is on strip mine ground. We’ve got room.
“The landfill will be here for a long time.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
