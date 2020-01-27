The Owensboro Human Relations Commission will continue to focus on educating Owensboro residents about the Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act.
Naheed Murtaza, commission board member, said the group has focused on URLTA in the past.
URLTA is a is a uniform state law that outlines basic guidelines between landlord tenants, according to the National Center For Healthy Housing. Generally, the law includes stipulations that the landlord comply with applicable building and housing codes and supplying running water, while the tenants keep their rented homes clean and abide by housing codes.
Counties and communities such as Lexington, Jefferson County and Covington have enacted URLTA, but not Daviess County or Owensboro.
Last year, the commission held informational seminars on URLTA. Murtaza said the purpose of URLTA is to provide a guideline of “a clear and concise agreement” between landlords and tenants.
“We felt that this is something that would better Owensboro,” Murtaza said.
Last year, the city staff officials indicated they were discussing the idea of a possible rental registry, which would be used to both keep an eye on who has rental property available within the city limits and ensure that those properties they have listed are livable. The possible law would play a role in evening the playing field between landlords and tenants without passing URLTA.
However, City Manager Nate Pagan said he wasn’t aware of any plans for URLTA to show up on a city agenda anytime soon.
Murtaza said the commission’s goal right now is to educate citizens about the possible law.
“It’s a learning process for everybody,” she said. “With everything, things take time to understand and for the community to make their decision and so we’re trying our best to present all options.”
