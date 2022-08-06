Barry and Randy Lanham will be staging the Lanham Brothers Jamboree for its 15th year Saturday, Aug. 6 in the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s Woodward Theatre.
The two-hour show, which begins at 7 p.m., tries to have something for everyone, with a variety of acts and performances ranging from music, dancing and comedy and exploring genres from bluegrass, country and gospel.
Those included on the lineup alongside Lanhams are Skylar and Sophia Cain, Jeff Hardesty, The Bluegrass Brothers, Lucy Jagoe Chaney, Parker Malone, Emmie Kate Williams, Mackenzie Bell and the Footstompin’ Express Cloggers.
The show is sponsored by Mudd’s Furniture, NiteLiters and GrimeStoppers and will be recorded for broadcast on Kentucky Educational Television (KET).
Barry Lanham expects the shows to keep people on their toes, even if they are familiar with the event.
“No show is ever the same; no show is ever repeated,” he said. “When Randy and I put it together, we keep in mind to offer a family variety show for all ages. …We pride ourselves on putting on a different show every time. So even if people have seen a show, it’s going to be a new, fresh type.”
When putting the lineup together, Barry Lanham said they choose both younger and more seasoned acts and performers in order to make it an attraction for all ages.
Barry Lanham said that one of the reasons the event started was to “give performers an opportunity to perform,” regardless of their art form.
“We want to give them a platform to showcase their talents,” he said.
He also said that there will be opportunities for audience participation in the show, saying that he’s told folks that “you never know when you’ll be part of the show.”
Even after doing the show for 15 years, Barry Lanham said he and Randy are “shooting ideas off of each other constantly” in order to expand the creativity and the overall quality, sometimes even texting each other in the middle of the night while brainstorming.
“Randy and I work really hard before and after each show to see how we can pull off a different skit, how we can do something different with audience participation, how we can pull in different genres of performers …,” he said. “We work really hard on offering that — that new, fresh variety and fresh approach to each show.”
With the show’s longevity, the Lanhams stay motivated due to the camaraderie from everyone involved and wanting to keep this type of art flourishing.
“We want to keep this Appalachian traditional music and dance alive and going and growing for the next generation to enjoy,” Barry Lanham said.
