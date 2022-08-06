LANHAM BROTHERS JAMBOREE

The Footstompin’ Express Cloggers perform at a previous Lanham Brothers Jamboree.

 Photo submitted

Barry and Randy Lanham will be staging the Lanham Brothers Jamboree for its 15th year Saturday, Aug. 6 in the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s Woodward Theatre.

The two-hour show, which begins at 7 p.m., tries to have something for everyone, with a variety of acts and performances ranging from music, dancing and comedy and exploring genres from bluegrass, country and gospel.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.