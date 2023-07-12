The Woodward Theatre at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum will be home to the “Lanham Brothers Jamboree” at 7 p.m. Aug. 5
The two-hour family-oriented show, sponsored by Mudd’s Furniture and Grime Stoppers, will feature a variety of acts ranging from bluegrass, country and gospel music, clogging, square dancing, comedy, skits and more.
Those included on the lineup include David Morris, Mark Shelton, Erin Rouse, The Footstompin’ Express Cloggers, Randall Howard and The Bluegrass Brothers.
Barry Lanham, who hosts and organizes the show with his brother Randy, is looking forward to continuing the tradition.
“We’re excited about it. We’ve got a packed show,” he said. “We’re ready to roll.”
Lanham said the idea for the event began when he and Randy were presenting music and dance programs in schools locally and throughout the state.
Along the way, Lanham said, many people told the pair they “should go in and create a show for people (and) not just for the schools.”
“Randy and I thought about that and thought, ‘Well, let’s give it a try,’ ” he said. “We said, ‘What’s the worst that could happen?’ ”
The brothers debuted the jamboree at the Merle Travis Music Center in Powderly, which Lanham said struck a chord with the public.
“There was, I guess you can say, a demand for shows like this,” he said.
The show then moved to Diamond Lake Resort “for many years,” Lanham said, before finding a new home at the Hall of Fame in 2019.
Though the show is approaching close to two decades of performances, Lanham said it’s his and his brother’s mission to make it different every year.
“Whether you’re a brand new attendee or you’ve attended every show, Randy and I work very hard to provide a fresh experience each time,” Lanham said. “No two shows are ever repeated, and we take a lot of pride in that.
“It’s a true Kentucky experience and … we’re thrilled that people respond to it so well and keep wanting us to do it.”
While their last name may be in the title of the event, Lanham said it’s not about him or his brother.
“It’s about the performers on that stage,” he said. “There’s so much talent in this area, and this is a way to showcase this young talent, people looking to perform, getting comfortable being on stage, whether it be a dancer or musician.
“It gives them an outlet for their art form.”
The show will be recorded for future broadcast on Kentucky Educational Television (KET).
