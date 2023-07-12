LANHAM BROS JAMBOREE PIC 1

The Footstompin’ Express Cloggers perform a traditional clogging dance during the “Lanham Brothers Jamboree” in August 2022. Pictured from left to right: Karen Stiff, Taylor Latham, Sherry Aud, Avery Stewart and Erin Rouse.

 Photo by Adam Paris | AP Imagery

The Woodward Theatre at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum will be home to the “Lanham Brothers Jamboree” at 7 p.m. Aug. 5

The two-hour family-oriented show, sponsored by Mudd’s Furniture and Grime Stoppers, will feature a variety of acts ranging from bluegrass, country and gospel music, clogging, square dancing, comedy, skits and more.

