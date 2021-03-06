Randy Lanham, education director at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, thinks the world needs more happiness in the midst of a year-long coronavirus pandemic.

So, he’s created “Happy Jams,” a 10-week online show that features “happy and upbeat music with inspiration and comedy.”

The show is produced by Lanham’s Volunteer Owensboro and sponsored by Edler Advantage.

Lanham said each show will feature a different musical guest and include sing- and play-along songs, an inspirational segment, comedy and interactive segment.

“We want people to feel like we are sitting in the room with them and that they are a part of the show,” he said.

Lanham said lyrics and chords of each song can be found at the bottom of the screen so people can play an instrument or sing along.

“Interactive parts will make them also feel like they are a part of the show, along with inspirational parts to give folks a lift for the day,” he said.

The show is targeted for nursing homes, assisted living facilities, shut-ins and Wendell Foster residents, Lanham said.

But, he said, “It can be used by anyone who wants to just play or sing and be a part of a show.”

Lanham said, “Wendell Foster residents and staff say they love the live music feel and Signature Health Care will make it available to all 115 locations in Kentucky.”

He said Volunteer Owensboro will also send the YouTube link to all local nursing homes that want it.

So far, two shows are on the website — www.happyjams.net — one with Wayne Morris and another with Skylar Lanham.

