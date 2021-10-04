Saturday Music Lessons start Oct. 16 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and run through Dec. 11.
The cost is $55 per person.
Randy Lanham, the Hall of Fame’s education director, is hoping that several of the students will be interested in forming local bands.
Classes include intermediate and advanced band classes.
“Most people who learn to play an instrument hope to play in a band someday,” Lanham said.
Those who are interested can stay after class to work on performances and eventually go out and perform in the community, he said.
“I feel like there will be a lot of interest,” Lanham said.
If bands are formed from the classes, he said, they could perform in a concert later.
Coronavirus has halted beginner music classes, but Lanham said, “I’m hoping we can restart them in the spring.”
Students will receive chord sheets and tabs by email, before the 45-minute classes, so they can be prepared.
The Bootcamp class offers beginning musicians an introduction to the fiddle, guitar, banjo and mandolin.
The instruments will be provided.
Classes are at 10 a.m. for ages 8 to 12 and 11 a.m. for ages 13 and older.
Students in the intermediate band class must have a basic knowledge of instrument and know how to tune and read chord charts and tab.
The advanced class will learn instrument technique, jamming, understanding keys, using capo and cord changes.
Each class is limited to 25 students.
Intermediate classes are at noon and advanced classes are at 1 p.m.
Lesson dates are Oct. 16 and 30, Nov. 13 and 27, and Dec. 11.
To register, go to www.bluegrasshall.org/education/saturday-lessons/
