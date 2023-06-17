LANHAM AWARD

Randy Lanham wears the Award of Distinction medal recently presented to him by Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Musician Randy Lanham thought a June 1 event at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum would be as expected — music, mingling and filled with people — but to his surprise, Mayor Tom Watson awarded him with the Mayor’s Award of Distinction.

“We were doing an event for the sponsors of ROMP, and there were a lot of people here listening to music, picking up their VIP stuff,” Lanham said. “Tom showed up, and I just assumed he was part of the event.”

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.