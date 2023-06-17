Musician Randy Lanham thought a June 1 event at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum would be as expected — music, mingling and filled with people — but to his surprise, Mayor Tom Watson awarded him with the Mayor’s Award of Distinction.
“We were doing an event for the sponsors of ROMP, and there were a lot of people here listening to music, picking up their VIP stuff,” Lanham said. “Tom showed up, and I just assumed he was part of the event.”
Watson went on stage and began talking about Lanham.
“I thought, ‘What’s going on? Why’s he talking about me?’ ” Lanham said. “Then he gave me the award. I was so surprised. What a great honor.”
Lanham said he loves to participate in events and happenings within the community.
“Any time God gives me any kind of a stage, I always want to encourage people to go out and get involved in the community,” he said. “I never try to take these recognitions lightly.”
Volunteer work is something Lanham has made a priority in his life and his family’s lives.
“I really want to encourage people to do the same thing,” he said. “When I grew up, that was a way of life for us. We just did it, we didn’t even call it volunteering.”
Lanham said he wants to take the honor and use it to inspire other people.
“I’m not looking for recognition or a pat on the back,” he said. “I just want someone to see it and feel like they can do something too.”
Watson said he selected Lanham to receive the honor because of the work he’s continued to do around the community.
“He just exemplifies what Owensboro is about,” he said. “It’s about giving and not taking, and Randy doesn’t expect anything in return.”
Lanham is only one of a few who have received the Mayor’s Award of Distinction.
“I want to thank the mayor for seeing something in me enough to give me this award,” Lanham said. “We can all become a force for change and positivity.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.