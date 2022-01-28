Audubon Area Community Services Transportation Director Dan Lanham was recently inducted into the Kentucky Transportation Hall of Fame at the University of Kentucky.
The Kentucky Transportation Center established the Kentucky Transportation Hall of Fame in 1990 to formally recognize those people whose professional contributions have significantly improved the safety, quality and efficiency of the Commonwealth’s transportation systems.
According to the KTC, Kentucky Transportation Hall of Fame inductees shall be persons who by their foresight, dedication, leadership, perseverance and integrity have significantly enhanced transportation systems in the Commonwealth.
“I was really honored, because there’s nothing better than being honored by the people you work with and the people you work for,” Lanham said.
Lanham began with Audubon Area Community Services nearly 17 years ago. He was ready for a career change after having worked with his family’s Lanham Brothers General Contractors Inc. business for 30 years.
“When I came to this business, I knew absolutely nothing about it,” he said. “I’ve learned a few things over the past 17 years, and it’s a very rewarding business to be in because you’re helping people.”
While his knowledge of public transportation was been sparse at first, Lanham said he was lucky to have several mentors in the industry that were able to offer him advice, which helped pave the way for the successful growth of the GRITS program.
Lanham now looks to work with new employees in the same way his mentors worked with him, teaching them and helping them learn and grow, which also branches out to help grow GRITS and benefits the community.
“I’m really proud; GRITS started very small and has always been a good organization with good people involved, and I just tried to come in and get us in a good place where we could grow and prosper and help even more people,” he said. “When I came here, the budget was about $3 million a year, and now it’s about $17 million a year.”
When Lanham started as transportation director, the department was working on moving into a new building, as the former one did not have enough room for all of the employees.
By the time the new building was ready, he said the service had already grown so much that it, too, lacked enough space to hold everyone.
Lanham said GRITS is working on another project to expand its office space on St. Elizabeth Street to accommodate its growth.
The project, he said, is expected to begin in the next two to three weeks.
As Lanham looks ahead, he’s entertaining the thought of retiring around his 20-year anniversary with the service. But he still has much he wants to accomplish during the next three years, and he plans to be plenty involved in the community when he does retire.
As for GRITS, he said he hopes to see it continue to prosper, both under his leadership and future leadership.
“I just want to see it continue to serve people, to continue to be a good program that takes care of people that need help,” he said. “I want to see it continue to do the good things that it does.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
