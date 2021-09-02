Owensboro elected officials are not advocating for large public events to be canceled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Owensboro area.
Upcoming events, such as fireworks at Panther Creek Park, the finale of Friday After 5 and ROMP, can go on, if people take precautions, according to city and county leaders.
In particular, Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson and city commissioners have encouraged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“I’m not interested in locking down, by any means,” Watson said Wednesday, adding later, “the main thing, if you can, is to get vaccinated.”
The county is holding its Labor Day fireworks display Saturday.
On Sept. 15, ROMP will be held for four days at Yellow Creek Park. The last Friday After 5 concert will be held Friday downtown.
The events come as the Green River District Health Department, on Tuesday, reported its highest-ever number of COVID-19 cases during a one-week period — driven by the Delta variant.
Between Aug. 23-29, there were 1,547 new COVID cases in the GRDHD’s seven-county service area. There were 380 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Daviess County.
The city recently held two large events — the Owensboro Air Show and the HydroFair — that drew thousands of people downtown.
“With those two events, we struggled with both of them,” said Watson, who added that the contracts for participants in both events would have been difficult to cancel on short notice.
“People were spread out” at the air show and HydroFair, Watson said. “... I don’t think that was the cause of the spread.”
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the county addressed its concerns regarding the Independence Bank Fireworks Festival by scaling back the events being offered.
“The fireworks, certainly we had a concern, that is why we addressed the issue by reducing what is being offered,” Mattingly said Wednesday.
Changes to the event, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19, were announced earlier this week.
“We have done away with children’s rides (and) the pony rides; we have done away with food trucks; we have taken the bleachers out, and we have asked people to socially distance appropriately and try to maintain in their own family groups and with folks they know have been vaccinated and are safe,” Mattingly said.
In regards to the upcoming ROMP festival, Mattingly said the event is under the purview of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, even though it is hosted at Yellow Creek Park, which is part of the Daviess County Parks System.
Mattingly said he does not believe the county could withdraw the use permits issued to ROMP for the festival.
Mattingly said he will be joined by Clay Horton, director of the GRDHD, and Owensboro Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francis DuFrayne for a community COVID-19 health update at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, on the Daviess County Facebook page.
County Commissioner Charlie Castlen said that while he does not want to understate the serious of COVID-19, he believes that individuals should do what is best for their own health and safety.
Castlen said that’s part of the reason Mattingly and Horton have continued to provide updates to the community, because it is the responsibility of the offices they hold.
“They talk in terms of getting vaccinated and wearing a mask and social distancing; that is what the CDC says, and whether you trust the CDC or not, it is all we have,” Castlen said. “You can either choose to follow it or not follow it.”
City commissioner Mark Castlen said said people should be encouraged to wear face masks and distance themselves from others at events.
“We can’t be imprisoned forever, but we have to stress the social distancing and wearing of masks whenever possible,” Mark Castlen said.
When asked about ROMP and Friday after 5, Mark Castlen said, “I think with both of them being outdoors, we ought to go ahead and have them, and wrap up the year on a positive note, and encourage (people) to get the vaccine, wear a mask” when near others.
City Commissioner Jeff Sanford said, “I would wear a mask if I was in a large crowd. I would distance myself.”
Sanford said Friday After 5 is “winding down,” and ROMP organizers are making attendees show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken 72 hours before the event.
“You have to make up your mind if you’re into big crowds,” Sanford said. “Personally, I’m not. If you do, you’re taking a chance of getting sick.”
Sanford said people have to take precautions.
“I don’t think we need to get into canceling (events) yet,” he said.
Sanford also advocated for people getting vaccinated.
“I think this is something we are going to have to deal with for a while,” Sanford said.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, said Wednesday that the ROMP Festival will go on with restrictions in place.
“The board of trustees and staff have made every effort to anticipate and alleviate risk factors that contribute to the likelihood of attendees getting and spreading COVID-19, making ROMP as safe as possible,” Joslin said. “We have continually worked with local health and public leaders and followed state guidelines in the planning process.”
Horton said ROMP’s entry requirements are “the right thing for an organization to do,” but said more people need to be vaccinated.
“What’s most important is, if you’re not vaccinated for COVID-19, you need to get vaccinated now,” Horton said.
If people are going to be in crowded situations, they should wear masks, Horton said.
Horton said he didn’t want to discuss any particular event, but said, “I would say to the community at large: If you believe COVID-19 is a threat, I would discourage you from attending any big public event.”
City Commissioner Bob Glenn said individual organizations that sponsor events will have to put restrictions in place.
“I think the better solution, instead of shutting things down, is continuing to encourage people to get vaccinated,” Glenn said. The required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test put in place by ROMP planners is “excellent,” Glenn said.
“It gives people a choice,” Glenn added. “They don’t have to get the vaccine.” Later, Glenn said, “I think we are going to see more and more venues doing what ROMP did.
“I’m a big advocate for vaccines, masks and social distancing.”
Mark Castlen said, “It has been somewhat frustrating, when I’ve been asked to speak to groups about the pandemic, some people are adamant they are not going to take the vaccine. I see it as, why wouldn’t you? If there was a vaccine for cancer, wouldn’t you get it? Or a vaccine for heart attacks? This is no different.”
Watson said he has been vaccinated and has received a booster shot.
“All of my family members have been vaccinated,” Watson said. “... I’m trying to stay as safe as I can, wear a mask as much as I can, and that’s all I can do.”
Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger said people should decide for themselves how to protect themselves.
“I always have concerns about the numbers going up,” Maglinger said.
At outdoor events, “people should be careful and wear a mask, if they want,” Maglinger added. “If they feel comfortable to go and wear a mask they (should) do it. They should do what they feel they should do.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
