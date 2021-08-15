Muhlenberg County has three new residents “living large” at Lake Malone State Park.
The Big Twigs of Lake Malone are Bobber, Oakley and Happy Malone, three adventurous giants that were constructed by Sevierville, Tennessee, artist Steve Brauch, of Brainchild Creative. Happy Malone will welcome visitors at his campsite, which is located near the campground; Oakley Malone, the hiker, is located near the park’s hiking trails; and Bobber Malone is fishing lakeside.
Beth Newman, Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission director, said the Twigs were funded through a grant from the Felix E. Martin Jr. Foundation, along with donations from Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Old National Bank. The project cost about $55,000 and includes an upcoming book detailing the Twigs and their lives.
Commission members began planning for the Twigs about two years ago, said Tourism Commission treasurer Logan Porter.
Commission members made trips to the Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest to look at its Forest Giants, which have garnered a lot of attention and visits since their installation in 2019.
When commissioners researched and located Brainchild Creative, they also traveled to Gatlinburg, Tennessee’s, Anakeesta Theme Park, where Brainchild Creative had recently developed attractions, Porter said.
Newman said Bernheim and Anakeesta have had success with their “larger than life” attractions.
“We expect to bring in an additional 10,000 people per year to Lake Malone with the Twigs,” she said.
Because Lake Malone is a state park in Muhlenberg County, commissioners worked closely with officials from the state parks office, and Newman said they have worked wonderfully together for this project.
Russ Meyer, Kentucky State Parks commissioner, said state parks play a vital role in helping attract guests to local communities, and the Twigs project “is a great opportunity for both the park and the community to attract visitors from all across the commonwealth.”
The state will also be launching a marketing campaign this fall to help promote the Twigs, Newman said.
“They have been helpful and very receptive,” she said.
Each Twig has a sign, detailing its story. Signage has also been posted throughout the park directing visitors to the sculptures, one of which is at the end of a short trail. They were constructed with fiberglass on steel frames and coated with car paint. The hope is they will be durable and can withstand community interaction.
The goal, Newman said, is that the Twigs encourage the community, or other visitors to the park, to take a walk and get active while exploring the new Malone residents.
Mary Kate Kordes, Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission chairwoman, said the hope is the Twigs will become a tourist attraction that invites new people to discover the park, and Lake Malone, for the first time.
After seeing the Big Twigs, she said, patrons hopefully “will want to visit again and again, creating a positive impact on the local and regional economy.”
