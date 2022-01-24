Lark Electric is growing and moving.
In October 2020, Ross Hyland bought the company that was started in 1963 by Daniel Fulkerson.
Last year, he expanded into the Lexington market and beyond.
And now, Hyland is moving the company from its long-time home at 901 W. Third St to 215. E. 18th St. — the former Best-One Tire & Service location.
He said the building on Third Street has 4,000 square feet — 1,000 square feet of office space and 3,000 square feet of warehouse.
The new location, Hyland said, has 14,000 square feet — 3,000 square feet of office space and 11,000 square feet of warehouse.
“We’re renovating it and putting in offices,” he said. “We’ve doubled the size of our staff. I don’t like to say how many people we have because my competitors are always trying to hire them away.”
Hyland said the past 15 months “have been a blessing. My staff is highly motivated and they genuinely care about our customers.”
He said he needed more warehousing space because “with supply shortages, we’re having to stock material for jobs we’ll be doing six months in the future. We have to have it in stock.”
Today, Hyland said, the company serves not only the Owensboro area but Louisville, Lexington and all of western Kentucky.
“We stay very busy,” he said. “The majority of our work — probably 80% — is commercial and industrial.”
Hyland was 23 when he launched his first business in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
His Hyland Enterprises, an excavation company that also does electrical work, cable construction and drain systems, opened in March 2020.
Seven months later, he bought Lark Electric.
After opening a Lexington office last year, Hyland said he plans to do long-term projects in Lexington, Louisville, Cincinnati, Frankfort and Elizabethtown from that office.
The company has also branched out into audio-visual systems, security cameras, fire alarms and door access security systems.
“We’re trying to notice trends in the industry and respond to them,” Hyland said. “We’ve been extremely fortunate with our customers. And this isn’t a one-man show. None of it would be possible without our great employees.”
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.