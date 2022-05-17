Former Owensboro City Commissioner Larry Conder won his primary Tuesday night, and will advance to November to run for Central District county commissioner for Fiscal Court.
Conder, who left the city commission to run unsuccessfully for mayor, won by a large margin in the GOP primary over Andy Gamblin, Darrin Autry, Michael Normal King, Jason Jackson and Dianne Burns Mackey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.