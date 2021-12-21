Fans of Larry the Cable Guy will get a chance to see him at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater in Beaver Dam.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, in a pre-sale.
To get the password, sign up for the email newsletter at BeaverDamAmp.com.
They go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Prices range from $49.50 to $99.50.
A news release said, “A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to a relief fund for victims of the devastating Dec. 10, 2021, tornado in western Kentucky. 100% of funds donated will go directly to assist those impacted.”
Daniel Lawrence Whitney, 58, found little success as a stand-up comic using his own name.
But the Nebraska native found almost immediate success when he created the redneck character, “Larry the Cable Guy.”
Whitney has a comedy special, “Remain Seated,” on Netflix. And an album of the same name was released on April 20, 2020.
Tickets are available as Lower Arena reserved tables for four people, Lower Arena general admission and Upper Lawn general admission.
Reserved tables include dedicated food and beverage table service and touch-free payment, allowing people to order food and beer direct from their phones.
Lower Arena general admission tickets include seats.
Lawn tickets allow people to bring a small folding chair or blanket.
Whitney has his own comedy channel, “Jeff and Larry’s Comedy Roundup,” on SIRIUS XM. The channel is a partnership with SIRIUS XM and Jeff Foxworthy.
He has made several movies — “Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector” (2006), “Delta Farce” (2007), “Witless Protection” (2008), “Tooth Fairy” (2009), “Tooth Fairy 2” (2012) and “Jingle All The Way 2” (2014).
Whitney is also the voice of Mater, the tow truck, in “Cars (2006)” “Cars 2” (2011) and “Cars 3” (2017).
Go to BeaverDamAmp.com for additional information, including a seating chart.
