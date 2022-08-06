Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum recording artist and comedian Larry the Cable Guy will be performing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Beaver Dam Amphitheater.
The show is part of the First United Bank and Trust 2022 concert season.
The comic is looking forward to gracing the Bluegrass state.
“It’s going to be a good time,” he said. “Any time I do a show is good. …I’ve got a bunch of new stuff that I think everyone’s gonna love it.”
Born in Nebraska as Daniel Lawrence Whitney, the 59-year-old performer found his breakthrough after developing the now-famous Cable Guy character — a redneck with a thick Southern accent — as part of his stand-up routine.
Since then, Larry the Cable Guy has built a successful career in comedy as one of the members of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour comedy troupe alongside comedians Bill Engvall, Jeff Foxworthy and Ron White, and he has released a number of comedy albums, with several reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Albums chart.
He’s also had success as an actor and voice actor in films, being most famous for portraying the tow truck Mater in the computer-animated franchise “Cars” since 2006.
His most recent comedy special — “Remain Seated” — was released in 2020.
For his set tonight, Larry the Cable Guy said the crowd should expect what he’s been known for.
“I mean, I don’t stray too much from what I do,” he said. “I’m a one-liner joke right after another and none of that’s changed. …Whatever they’ve come to like about my act, that’s what’s going to be in it.
“…When they’re laughing at one joke, I’ll be four down the line,” he laughed.
Larry the Cable Guy took the summer off from touring, and Beaver Dam will be one of his first shows back.
While he mentions that COVID isn’t a concern for him, he is appreciative people come out to see him do what he loves.
“I do appreciate them buying tickets and coming out, because the way the economy is right now — and it’s a mess,” he said. “The fact that they choose to spend their money on me, I’m very thankful for that, and I’m not going to let them down. I’m going to put on a good show.
“I have just as much fun doing it as they do listening to me.”
And even after all these years, Larry the Cable Guy still finds the whole experience to be a thrill.
“I get total enjoyment and satisfaction out of it; to be able to write a joke and go on stage and perform it, have people belly laugh at it,” he said. “I enjoy people … and I like making them laugh, and I feel like they’ve been fans of mine for a long time. …It’s just kind of like a family reunion.”
Tickets are still available at beaverdamamp.com.
Per Beaver Dam Amphitheater, a portion of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to a relief fund for victims of the December tornado in western Kentucky, with 100% of funds donated going directly to assist those impacted.
