Retired Apollo High School principal Rick Lasley began the 2021-22 school year not knowing what to expect. With conditions constantly changing in education during a worldwide pandemic, he began writing down his experiences as a way to vent and cope with the tiring job.
While it started as a personal piece, Lasley reached out to colleagues, including Rhonda Caldwell, CEO of the KY Association of School Administrators, to gather thoughts on his writing. Caldwell and other associates told Lalsey he should publish the work, and that is what he decided to do.
Lasley retired Thursday with 32 years of experience in education. He spent the last six years as the principal at Apollo High School. Before working at Apollo, he was the principal at Hancock County High School for 11 years and was assistant principal at HCHS for two years prior to that.
“Humanity in Peril: Current Conditions in Education Through the Eyes of a HS Principal” is a journal that follows different aspects of education, school administrators, teachers and students as they navigated a new path through school.
“I started writing day one of the past school year,” Lasley said. “I was sitting on my back deck talking to my wife and venting about the conditions we started the school year with. I began writing it that day, about three entries a week.”
Lasley said there are several topic that he touches on throughout the publication. The most consistent ones include connections with students; the “dire circumstances” within schools and education; bringing students back into schools after the COVID-19 pandemic; the behaviors in students after physically being in school again; and the mental and emotional states.
There are also specific events that Lasley writes about when it comes to his last year at Apollo High School.
“On Aug. 26 we had a lockdown, and then in September we had to deal with the death of a student,” he said. “The second book will highlight the bomb threat we received. It was a challenging year. We ended in a better place, but there is still a lot of work to be done.”
Lasley did not write this book solely for those with careers in education.
“I want non-educators who read the book to understand the dire circumstances that exist in education,” he said. “It’s critically important. The public needs to know how hard educators are struggling to maintain.”
He said that he hopes legislators read the book and see how teachers, administrators and students alike are struggling in the classroom.
“The legislators have been reluctant to provide means and funding to support what education needs in order to move forward,” Lasley said.
Daviess County Public Schools, according to Lasley, provided extra guidance counselors to students in addition to the original counselor assigned to the school.
“Students were reluctant to engage after coming back to school in-person,” Lasley said. “The worst thing we could have done was to remove students from the schools. They were missing the key element of social interaction.”
Lasley said his sole purpose for publishing the book was to bring awareness to the issue, and said he will continue to advocate for public education into his retirement.
“Humanity in Peril: Current Conditions in Education Through the Eyes of a HS Principal” is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kindle, Nook and Outskirts Press.
“Glimmer of Hope” will be Lasley’s second published piece and is a continuation of the 2021-22 school year from January to May. Lasley expects the book to be released between August and September.
