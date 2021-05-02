Bluegrass musicians and visitors filled the lobby of the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront on Saturday during the last day of Kentucky Fried Pickin’.
The event was one of the first large social gatherings of the season since COVID-19 hit the region last March.
Groups could be seen playing both inside the hotel lobby and outside on the Riverfront in the sunny weather Saturday with a high of 79 degrees.
The event was free and open to the public.
The weekend festivity lasted Thursday through Saturday with many musicians traveling from out of town to “jam” with one another.
Sandy Wolfe who traveled to the event from Indiana said she comes every year with her spouse who plays music while she mingles with friends that she only gets to see during the event.
“We meet a lot of good friends here,” she said.
Wolfe said she also loves the Owensboro area and enjoys the annual visit.
Ryan Lanham, education director at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, also attended the event with some students, one of which was a first time attendee learning to jam.
“You meet a lot of old friends and new friends and just … get to jam,” he said.
One student, Mackenzie Bell, said she enjoys going to the event each year to have fun and meet new people, especially some that are close to her own age.
“There’s a lot of young players out here, which is something you usually don’t see, but here, you can actually find some other kids your own age,” she said.
