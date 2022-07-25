Video may have killed the radio star, but Owensboro native Steve Grimes is helping keep video stores alive in the area.
Grimes is the manager of Star Trax Video and Tanning, a small, unassuming shop off Highway 60 in Owensboro.
Grimes has been with Star Trax since 1997.
Now he stands as the face of the last, true video rental store in Owensboro, and streaming services are taking a toll on the business, he said.
“(Business) is pretty slow,” Grimes said. “We make enough to get by. None of us are making enough to retire on, but we get by. If people want to watch a movie they just stream it.”
Star Trax has “thousands and thousands” of DVDs of both old and new movies. It also has VHS tapes, CDs and the occasional record, Grimes said. A lot of his customers come to the store because they are either collectors, who like to have physical copies, they don’t have access to the internet or because they cannot find a movie elsewhere and will special order it from Grimes.
“The main reason we’re still surviving is people collect movies,” Grimes said. “That’s one of the good things about us, we have thousands of movies, and a lot of them you can’t find on streaming.”
Grimes said he is worried about the outlook for the video rental business, having seen all of his competitors close. He said Star Trax has a “pretty small” customer base that would make “people question why they’re open,” which has caused a shift in the store’s business model.
“I’m a member of a video store group on Facebook, and a lot of them have been announcing that they’re finally giving it up,” Grimes said. “We’ve had to transition. We’ve changed what our model is because we used to just rent movies, that’s where we made most of our money. Now, it’s probably 95% selling them and 5% renting them.”
Grimes said Star Trax has not raised prices in nearly 25 years, an impressive fact in today’s economy.
More from this section
“Not many places can say that, especially in today’s climate where everything is getting more expensive,” Grimes said.
He also said the business is trying to change locations, as the building is in bad shape, but moving is a “headache,” especially with the large amount of inventory. Before they move they’ll have to have a “huge sale,” Grimes said.
Grimes said he values every customer that comes through the door.
“We don’t have the most customers, but we have the best customers,” he said. “We have some really cool people that come.”
He, along with the two cats that live at the store, are the only employees.
Grimes works nearly everyday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but he said he gladly does it because he “had always wanted to work at a video store.”
“I’ve gone stretches where I’ve worked the whole year without a day off,” he said.
On the rate occasions he takes a day off, he loves to drive up to Santa Claus, Indiana, and spend time at the amusement park.
“Occasionally I’ll take off Sunday to go to Holiday World, but that’s the only vacation I get,” Grimes said. “I love Holiday World, I go every Sunday, if I can, but I haven’t been (in a while); like if I’m not at Holiday World, I’m usually here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.