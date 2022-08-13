As is the case for anything my family tries to do, this one took some navigating and negotiation.
Every time we thought we had everything finalized and settled, something came up for someone and we had to start all over again.
But finally we had it: Our annual back-to-school breakfast would be on Sunday, not Saturday, and it would be more of a brunch than a breakfast, and no, it wouldn’t be perfect, but it would be as good as it gets, and these days, that’s good enough for me.
This was a tradition I started when my oldest grandchild was preparing for her very first day of school. How many years ago has that been now? I try to add it up and it keeps coming out to seven years ago, but that can’t be right, because Briley is only, what, 5 years old now? No, she’s 11, and she’s starting middle school this year, sixth grade, and if my experience in raising four kids has taught me anything, it is that by this time next week, she’ll be driving a car, and before you know it, she’ll be graduating from high school, and if you dare to blink, she’ll be married with kids of her own.
At least, that’s what I remember when I look back over those fleetingly swift years of motherhood.
So maybe that’s why I pay more attention now, in my granmahood, intentionally, deliberately, doing my best to slow down time and see each precious day for the gift that it is.
Anyway, here’s how it works: Everyone gathers at someone’s house and brings a breakfast food or some kind of ingredient thereof. I used to host these events, but that was before I moved to a house that is smaller in its entirety than the kitchen of my previous house, but thank goodness, in the meantime, my daughter built a house with a big kitchen and lots of room for everyone to pile in and jostle into position as we fry bacon and scramble eggs and make all the other breakfasty things.
I always volunteer to make pancakes. I don’t eat pancakes, myself, but I like making them. Sometimes I add food coloring to the batter and then pour it into fun shapes for the kids. This time I just made “silver dollar pancakes” — little bite-sized flapjacks that I encouraged the kids to pick up with their fingers and dip into their syrup, just because it’s more fun that way.
I might not be good at much, but I am a great granma, because I know what kids like … and I let them do it.
More from this section
Larry Joe is the best cook in the family, so he always brings something fancy. This time, it was a breakfast casserole with sausage and cream cheese. Beth provided the classics — bacon and eggs — and as a special treat this year, I brought a box of doughnuts.
Rolling Pin, of course.
Long Johns, of course.
Plus one “sprinkle” doughnut, for Zeke.
My son Timmy and his girlfriend, who work at schools in Colorado, still wanted to share our local “first day” experience, so joined us via the magic of technology.
And we all sat around and ate and laughed and talked, conversations that embraced the kids with words of encouragement and reminders to work hard and do your best and have fun and make new friends and learn new things.
But while you are learning all those new things, I thought to myself, looking around the room at the faces of my own grown-up children and their growing-up-too-quickly children … never forget what I hope you already know right now:
You are loved, truly loved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.