Rick Latanzio, a former Owensboro Police Department officer, has been named the Owensboro Middle School family resource youth service center coordinator.
Latanzio, who worked for OPD for 21 years until his retirement in October 2019, was also a school resource officer for Owensboro Public Schools for five years.
Latanzio is replacing Chris Covington, who left OMS to assume the same position at Owensboro High School. Latanzio will assume his new role on July 1.
Latanzio said he has “missed the kids and staff” since his retirement, and it feels good to “be back with them.”
“Since I retired from the force, there has been a voice in my life and I have missed that sense of community and being in the school setting,” he said.
In his position as the FRYSC coordinator at OMS, Latanzio said he will provide services to students in an effort to help them overcome any obstacles and barriers that may prevent them from obtaining a successful education.
A lot of people take easy access to basic services for granted, he said, with many walking through life not knowing the struggles students face daily.
“A lot of people don’t understand that,” he said.
Students, staff, the community, and other stakeholders can expect to see “the same guy” as before, Latanzio said.
“I’ll be forging relationships, working with the staff, and helping as many people along the way as I can,” he said.
OMS Principal of Operations Randy Bryant said Latanzio’s history of working with students and families across the school district makes him a good fit for the position at the middle school.
“His passion for working with our families and students and the relationship he has already built with many of them will make this an easy transition for him and we are thrilled he wanted to continue to serve our district,” Bryant said.
Latanzio agreed, saying he has a good understanding of the issues students face.
“I hope to be able to help with those by providing resources and avenues to address those problems,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.