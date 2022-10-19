There is a life to be had watching YouTube, a life rich in diversity and brimming over with information. I think, with the proper tools, we can do anything as long as YouTube is there to instruct and inspire us. A good headlamp, a mirror, some lidocaine and a sharp paring knife and we might be able to remove our own appendixes.

One sleepless night I wandered downstairs and ended up on a YouTube prepper site. I didn’t take notes, but I can tell you this: Setting a can of Crisco on fire by way of a long candle stuck down in the middle of it can keep us alive and provide heat and light for over two months.

