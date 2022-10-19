There is a life to be had watching YouTube, a life rich in diversity and brimming over with information. I think, with the proper tools, we can do anything as long as YouTube is there to instruct and inspire us. A good headlamp, a mirror, some lidocaine and a sharp paring knife and we might be able to remove our own appendixes.
One sleepless night I wandered downstairs and ended up on a YouTube prepper site. I didn’t take notes, but I can tell you this: Setting a can of Crisco on fire by way of a long candle stuck down in the middle of it can keep us alive and provide heat and light for over two months.
Add some inverted clay flowerpots and you have dandy little space heaters. And not unattractive.
Watching these videos sent other videos my way, all sorts of camping in the wild experiences. One guy camps solo on heather-strewn moors in Scotland. Several videographers like to trek out in the cold and snow and stay in huts they find, chopping down trees for fire and carving their own spoons. They always have big dogs. There is almost no talking. Just the sound of one hand clapping and trees crashing through the branches of their spared brethren.
Another night, and every video features a young woman with her tiny dog — the women’s dogs are always small and wear little sweaters — pitching camp in the rain. She is somewhere in Asia, and always alone,
always in the rain. I have it in my head she may be Korean, because she repeats a phrase at the end of sentences that my dad used to say. He spent a year in Korea and in addition to calling us his “little pidilkies,” Korean he said, for pigeons, he often said things like, “where are my tombays me-dah.” This translates into, where are my cigarettes, me-dah.
You know, of course, I have spelled these phonetically.
So our young friend ends sentences with this phrase from time to time. She tells us she knew it was going to rain so she hurried to the campsite to set up in order to enjoy it. I have yet to see her camp in the sunshine.
The campsite is not deep in the woods under a gently dripping canopy of trees, but on what looks like a gravel pad along the side of the road. There are other tents pitched on other such pads, and sometimes, if you look quick, an RV or two. She always has new equipment she wants to try and she reads instructions for assembly after the fact. There are tags still attached to her tent, a small table, a new cookstove.
She works fast, the rain pelting her poncho, and soon there is a little open air lanai of some sort so she can take in the view. Sometimes she moves the whole enterprise a quarter turn for a better view, but there is still no mistaking she is camping along the side of a road, overlooking another road.
But she is joyous, and she seems to be on her own, except for the time she called her brother for help. He showed up, slightly embarrassed to be on camera as any self-respecting little brother would, but yes, he could stay for dinner.
Other YouTubers out there rig up their SUVs and sleep in them. Last night a young solo woman wanted to see if she could sleep through a sub-zero night in her Pathfinder. She loves Silverton, Colorado, so she drove to the little town at dusk, pulled into a parking space in front of a large snow bank on Main Street and just, well, went to bed.
Happily she survived, and didn’t even have to turn on the car for heat. But honestly, it all looked pretty miserable. She set her fragile little camp stove on the console up front to heat water, ate a protein bar for dinner, and then buried herself in a down blanket for the duration.
Except, really, you don’t have to. I get it. It is the kind of thing I think of doing, but would never have the guts. Not because I am afraid of inconvenience or discomfort. I can’t take the criticism. How do you tell people what you are up to? Sometimes I think I am eccentric enough, but then, YouTube calls in the middle of the night and a whole new world of opens up and gets me thinking.
