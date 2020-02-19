Lauren Werner Lee, an agent with RE/MAX Professional Realty Group, was named Realtor of the Year by the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association at its annual general membership meeting on Tuesday at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
Lee, a Realtor since 2011, said she had been working at Kentucky Wesleyan College for six years when someone suggested that she get into sales.
“It was scary to take that leap into living on commissions from sales,” she said. “But my mother is in real estate in Madisonville. So, I decided to try it. I was able to make a living my first year.”
Lee said, “I made my first sale after four months. Last year was my best year yet.”
She told the crowd of fellow Realtors to “do what you can when you can.”
The award, Lee said, “is a really big surprise.”
The association says the Realtor of the Year award goes to someone “who combines a spirit of professionalism, strong business experience and community service. They care about their clients and the community.”
Lee is a past board member and officer of the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association.
She has also been actively involved with such organizations as Shop with a Cop, Apraxia Awareness, Right to Life, the American Cancer Society and Borrowed Hearts.
Two longtime Owensboro Realtors — Debbie Nunley and Joann Risner — won the Emeritus Award from the association. Nunley was Realtor of the Year in 1984 and 1998.
Risner won the award in 2008.
Owensboro Realtors are coming off of three consecutive years of record sales.
In 2019, 1,729 homes were sold — up from 1,621 in 2018 and 1,549 in 2017.
Total sales were $276 million — up from $257.6 million and $237.1 million.
Steve Stevens, chief executive officer of Kentucky Realtors, told the crowd that this year’s economy is strong with 225,000 new jobs added nationally in January.
Interest rates on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage are about 3.76%, he said.
And families with a household income of $48,000 can afford to buy a home, Stevens said.
Owensboro, he said, has an inventory of 5.8 months of houses on the market — up from 4.1 months a year ago.
