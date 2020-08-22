Area law enforcement agencies will be putting extra officers on the streets over the next two weeks as they participate in the federal “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.
The goal of the campaign is to reduce the number of intoxicated drivers on the road in the weeks leading into Labor Day weekend. The holiday weekend can be a dangerous one on the roads.
“Last year during Labor Day, there were 56 collisions involving impaired drivers, with 30 injuries and two deaths,” said Sgt. Duane Harper with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. According to the state Transportation Cabinet, intoxicated drivers were involved in more than 4,700 vehicle wrecks last year, causing 2,200 injuries and 138 deaths.
Funding for the campaign comes from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Federal dollars allow departments to pay overtime for officers to be assigned just to traffic enforcement.
The first day of the campaign was Friday, and it will run through Sept. 7.
“We will be paired up with other law enforcement agencies throughout the county,” Harper said Friday. “We’ll be aggressively watching for impaired driving, which we do year-round.”
In the city, the Owensboro Police Department will also have extra officers working traffic during the campaign, said Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, fatal traffic collisions involving impaired drivers increase on holidays.
Harper said deputies “will be enforcing everything from seat belts, speeding, impaired driving” and other driving infractions. “It’s not just limited to DUIs, it’s all moving infractions.”
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer with the Kentucky State Police’s Henderson post, said extra troopers will be on the roads in the post district with an emphasis on Daviess and Henderson counties. KSP uses data on vehicle collisions and reports of aggressive or impaired driving to determine areas that require additional patrols.
In addition to problem areas, more troopers will be on the road looking for impaired drivers between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m, King said.
Using data on locations of crashes and impaired driving increases the likelihood of troopers encountering people driving under the influence.
“This is just one way we can use this empirical data to be proactive … (and to) keep someone that is impaired from taking a life.”
If someone impaired is planning to drive, take their keys and make arrangements to get them home. People planning on attending parties with alcohol during the long holiday weekend should make arrangements in advance on how to get home, such as with a designated driver or a ride service, officials say.
“Make sure you have a designated, sober driver, or have an Uber or Lyft prepared,” King said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
