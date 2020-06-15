When the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses and schools to close, the Kentucky State Police began stationing troopers at hospitals to provide extra security. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies began conducting regular checks of closed businesses and facilities.
Now, area law enforcement is transitioning back to close-to-normal operations, officials said Tuesday.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP in Henderson, said the agency has been shifting back to pre-pandemic routines, with some exceptions. The security at hospitals was discontinued about a month ago.
“Everything was smooth and went well (at hospitals),” King said. “It seemed like we had other needs at other areas.”
The troopers at hospitals were precautionary, King said.
Troopers on “every shift” were also regularly checking closed businesses, schools and essential businesses that were open, but have since scaled back, King said.
“We have always checked on businesses,” King said. When the state went into lockdown, “we wanted to make sure essential workers and businesses … if they needed us, we would be close by,” he said.
“We still check a lot of those businesses,” King said. Now, “we can go back to our traditional mission.”
Calls about traffic complaints have been increasing, as more people resume normal activity, King said.
“The first week, to a week and a half, there was almost no one occupying the roads,” King said. That led to drivers speeding on the empty highways because there was no regular flow of traffic to follow, King said. Now, returning drivers are making calls about speeding and aggressive driving, he said.
“Traffic may be about close to normal, it seems to me,” King said. The agency is responding to aggressive driving calls and doing extra patrols in subdivisions where speeding has been reported, King said.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said the agency is in a “hybrid” between normal operations and measures the department implemented during the pandemic.
For example, officers are still doing checks of closed businesses, Boggess said, but added, “more and more businesses are opening back up, so it’s not as big of a concern as it was.”
“But not everybody is opening up,” so those extra business checks are continuing, Boggess said. “As far as being back to normal (operations), I can’t say that by any means.”
Operations “are gradually moving back closer to normal, but I don’t think we are going to be back to normal for some time still,” Boggess said.
Traffic is increasing in the city, Boggess said. Agencies were choosing to cite people to court rather than arresting them, if possible, to reduce the inmate population in the Daviess County Detention Center. While arrests might have increased somewhat, “I think we are citing people in most instances,” Boggess said.
“We are not on the other side of this, so (citing people rather than arresting them) is to be expected,” Boggess said.
Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain said the department did extra patrols of businesses, but the requests for extra patrols were routine before the pandemic.
Cain said the change recently is in the department’s policy on deputy use of personal protective equipment.
For a while, the use of protective equipment like masks was required on every call for service. Now, the department requires the use of protective equipment only if deputies are going to a residence where a person is in isolation with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, Cain said.
“We have (protective equipment) available, and they can wear them if they want to,” Cain said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.