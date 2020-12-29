While law enforcement are not in the top category to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, police officers and deputies will be a high priority in the next round, officials said Monday.
Plans are already being made to vaccinate members of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and Daviess County Detention Center, although there is not a date for when vaccinations will begin.
Nursing home residents and staff, and health care workers were given top priority for COVID-19 vaccines and are now receiving them. Clay Horton, public health director for the Green River District Health Department, said Monday he expects law enforcement to be included in the next priority group.
“We are in the 1A group now” and law enforcement will be in the “1B group,” Horton said.
The state is following the federal Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices guidelines, which lists “frontline essential workers” in non-healthcare fields as category 1B to receive vaccinations.
Law enforcement “will be the next ones to (be immunized) when the vaccine is available,” Horton said. “I can’t say for certain when that will be, but they are the next step.”
Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said he has a list of 13 deputy jailers who want to receive the vaccine when it’s available. The jail recently had a COVID-19 outbreak when 44 inmates and four staff members tested positive. Since then, one or two more inmates and one or two more staff members tested positive, but all of the initial inmates have all recovered, Maglinger said.
“They have all been cleared off quarantine,” Maglinger said.
The names of the deputies that want to receive the vaccine have been submitted to the health department, he said.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff’s department, said officials have been in contact with the health department and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital about deputies receiving the vaccine.
“We have been given an estimate that they could be available to first responders in January,” Smith said. The sheriff’s office has a contract to receive vaccinations with the health department and has sent a list of deputies that want the vaccination.
Getting immunized for COVID-19 will be voluntary, Smith said.
“It’s up to each individual deputy if they take the vaccine or not,” he said.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said officials there don’t have a timeframe for when a vaccine might be available to them. Boggess said OPD is coordinating with the health department.
Maglinger said he has not received information as to when jail inmates might receive the vaccine.
The state’s draft plan for vaccine distribution has inmates in Phase 2, along with teachers, workers in high-risk settings, people in homeless shelters and people with conditions that put them at a moderate health risk from COVID-19.
“I have not seen anything related to inmates or incarcerated individuals yet,” Horton said. “It will all depend on the availability of the vaccine, so I hope it will be soon.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
