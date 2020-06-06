In what is expected to be the first of several meetings, leaders in Owensboro and Daviess County’s criminal justice system held a discussion Friday about ways to address racism and racial injustice.
The meeting included Sheriff Keith Cain, OPD Chief Art Ealum, Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel, County Attorney Claud Porter, Jailer Art Maglinger and Deputy Kenny Riley, a sheriff’s deputy and former president of the local chapter of the NAACP. The event was organized by the Rev. Andre Bradley, pastor of Mount Calvary Baptist Church.
After the meeting, Riley said the goal was “to talk about where to go and how to heal.”
Cain said the meeting was “an open dialogue, in identifying and acknowledging that there is a problem that exists,” followed by a discussion of “where we can work together to resolve those issues.”
“People who feel marginalized because of color shouldn’t feel that way,” Cain said. He added, “While we haven’t experienced what has occurred in major metros … that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen here.”
Bradley could not be reached Friday for comment. Porter said the meeting was so officials could discuss racism “and say, ‘Is there something we can do to prevent what happened in Minneapolis from happening here?’
“We acknowledge there is an issue, and we want to address the issue before there is any kind of problem,” Porter said. The question, he said, was “how do we as people who have something to do with the system, what kind of things can we do to influence the system so it’s more accepting, more tolerant … and still do our job?”
Porter said officials will explore ways to “make the system more responsive … so everyone feels like they have a part, an important part, and are seen and heard.”
Maglinger said the first meeting was “a good conversation.”
“This is a time when we as a community need to stand united against racism,” he said.
“Is there a potential for bias? Absolutely,” Maglinger said, but added, “That falls short of systematic racism” in Daviess County.
“I think there was universal agreement that the conversation continue,” Maglinger said. The group is scheduled to meet again in 10 days.
“I can definitely stand up against racism,” he said. “I can do that on a professional level and a personal level.”
Maglinger said people also shouldn’t generalize about members of law enforcement.
“We have to have people willing to step up and do a tough job,” Maglinger said. “... What we don’t have to happen is for law enforcement and jailers to feel exasperated.
“The ones that are doing the job properly, if they leave, who is going to step into those roles?” Maglinger said.
Riley said the goal of the group is to come up with initiatives to build trust and combat racism.
“It was about how to heal and make sure it doesn’t happen here,” Riley said. “It was about action, and not just having a meeting to have a meeting. It was a great meeting, but it is going to take action.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
