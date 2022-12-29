New Year’s Eve is around the corner and local law enforcement agencies are warning residents about driving while intoxicated.
Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith said that intoxicated driving is still prevalent in the area based on arrest records and DUI charges.
“It’s especially prevalent during specific holiday seasons like Christmas and New Year’s Eve,” he said. “Overall I think people like to plan ahead.”
Most of the DUI charges around the holiday season comes from earlier in December, Smith said.
“A lot of time we see increased DUI driving earlier in the month with holiday parties more than on New Year’s now,” he said.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department began having extra patrols out beginning Dec. 20 with the “Drive Sober, Get Pulled Over” initiative.
“We have extra units going out to work,” Smith said. “It’s usually hit and miss as far as schedules but we do have extra patrols.”
Smith said those attending holiday celebrations should get a designated driver lined up in advance of any function containing alcohol.
Corey King, Kentucky State Police public information officer, said he believes advertisements about the dangers of intoxicated driving and recognitions of law enforcement saturated corridors have made people more cautious.
“I think people heed the warnings when they know there’s a chance that law enforcement will be in their community,” he said.
King said historically he has noticed that drivers “do a good job” of designating a sober driver, especially with extra contingencies such as Uber, Lyft and other ride-share options.
KSP began adding extra patrols before the Christmas holiday with more units patrolling longer hours.
“Have plans in place,” King said. “If you plan to go out and celebrate, make sure you have someone that will be the designated driver and make sure before you go out that you have a plan in place to get to your destination safely.”
King said KSP have a few safety roadside checks year round and plan to conduct more around the holiday.
Andrew Boggess, public information officer for Owensboro Police Department, said that OPD sees a number of DUIs around this time of year and plan for extra patrols around special events and holidays.
“We have extra patrols for special events for the potential of an increased call volume,” he said. “We try to anticipate that and adjust staff accordingly.”
As of now, Boggess said OPD has not made plans to conduct safety roadside checks, but that could change before the holiday.
“Plan ahead. If you anticipate you’re going to go out, enjoy yourself, but prepare ahead to find a way home,” he said. “Find a hotel, call a friend, call a cab service, Uber or Lyft. There’s really no reason to not find a safe way to get home.”
