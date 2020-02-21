The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a string of thefts that have occurred in recent weeks where multiple vehicles have had windows shattered so items inside could be stolen.
Thefts from vehicles are not uncommon, but the thefts sheriff’s deputies have seen since January are out of the ordinary. In short, most thefts from vehicles involve unlocked doors. But with the recent thefts, car windows have been smashed.
There have been 22 such thefts in the city since early January and this week, said Major Bill Thompson, head of investigations for the sheriff’s department.
Usually, “it’s a crime of opportunity, when people leave their doors unlocked,” Thompson said Thursday. “This is unusual, in that there is damage done to the vehicles.”
The thefts have occurred across the county and all but one have been in residential areas, Thompson said. One of the vehicles was parked in a garage with an open garage door.
The vehicles had items inside that could be easily seen, Thompson said.
“It seems they are concentrating mostly on purses,” he said.
Officers Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said there have been six thefts inside the city limits where vehicles had windows broken since Jan. 1.
The thefts “were spread out,” Boggess said. “They weren’t isolated to any particular area.”
Someone unsuccessfully attempted to use a credit card stolen in one of the thefts in Henderson, Evansville and Spottsville, Thompson said. Surveillance footage captured a man attempting to use the stolen card, but none of the footage recovered “is not of the quality needed to identify anybody,” he said.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff’s department, said the thefts don’t seem to have a pattern.
“We’re getting a couple a week,” Smith said. “It’s just sporadic.”
Thomspon said the sheriff’s department has increased patrols in some areas. Thus far, deputies have not found any usable fingerprints in any of the thefts, he said.
Smith said people should not leave valuable items like purses and computers in their vehicles, or should at least secure valuables in vehicle trunks.
Some firearms have been stolen in the thefts and Thompson said handguns kept in vehicles should be placed in locked consoles or glove boxes.
Locking vehicle doors is important because most thefts occur from unlocked vehicles.
“The biggest thing is people need to lock their doors, no matter where they are,” Smith said. Valuables shouldn’t be left in vehicles, “to not give (thieves) a reason to bust the window out to get access to those valuables.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
