Local law enforcement will be putting an increased focus on distracted driving throughout the month of April, which is recognized as National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith said Wednesday that while the sheriff’s office tries to keep an eye on distracted driving throughout the year, it’s expanding efforts to inform the public this month about the potential dangers.
“This month in particular, we do put out to the guys, especially those working federal overtime through the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, to pay close attention, as they always do,” Smith said, “but also to pass along to motorists that we are concentrating on distracted driving to try to reinforce how dangerous distracted driving is when it comes to fatal crashes and overall accidents as a result.”
According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s 2020 Traffic Safety Culture Index, while 96% of drivers believe it is “extremely dangerous” to text or email while driving, nearly four out of 10 drivers admitted to doing so within the last 30 days.
Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs, AAA East Central, said distracted driving is one of the fastest growing traffic safety threats.
“Any distraction, whether it’s texting or talking to a passenger, takes a motorist’s attention away from the road and can have dangerous consequences,” Podguski said.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 3,128 people died in distracted driving-related crashes in the United States during 2020.
AAA recommends motorists take a few actions before driving to avoid distractions. These include putting smartphones into airplane mode or activating the “do not disturb” feature to block calls and texts. Also, set the seats, mirrors, climate controls and stereo before shifting out of park.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for the Kentucky State Police in Henderson, said the state police are also keeping a closer eye on distracted driving throughout April.
“We are looking for those that are exhibiting dangerous driving mannerisms as well as texting and driving,” King said Wednesday.
King said distracted driving is usually the most significant contributing factor, in some way, to all wrecks.
“Going from a winter driving mode to spring, now you are sharing the roadway with so many more vehicles and pedestrians,” he said. “You have more motorcycles, you have more bicyclists, you have more pedestrians on the side of the road or even on the road, and also farm implements.
“All the sudden you have all these other vehicles on the roadway, and you couple that with perhaps texting and driving or some type of distractor in your vehicle, then that is a recipe for possibly disaster.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.