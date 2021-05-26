Area law enforcement agencies are still searching for the man who fled from police officers Monday in an incident where the man brandished a firearm and officers fired their weapons at him.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for the Kentucky State Police in Henderson, said law enforcement was still searching for Sandy “Slim” Thompson, 41, who fled the Wingfield Inn on West Parrish Avenue.
King said previously a task force of officers from several agencies went to the hotel Monday after receiving a tip of a stolen vehicle, with Thompson as the suspect.
Officers went to Thompson’s room, where Thompson brandished a gun. Officers fired several rounds, but Thompson managed to close the door, jump out a second-story window and flee the scene on foot.
King said Tuesday that Thompson has a criminal record that includes a charge of armed robbery out of Louisiana.
Law enforcement searched Thompson’s hotel room but didn’t find anything significant, he said.
“He had a lot of ties in Owensboro,” King said. “He could be hanging out with somebody, or is out of town.”
King said “there’s no indication of a threat towards the public,” but, “he knows he’s on the run.”
People should take precautions, King said.
“He will eventually surface, but it’s good for everyone to be extra vigilant,” King said. People should lock their vehicle doors and be aware of their surroundings, he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
