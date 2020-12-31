The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted or upended just about everything this year, from festivals and annual events to elections and holidays.
So, it’s possible the pandemic will have a cooling effect on traditional New Year’s Eve celebrations and not as many people will take to the roads after imbibing at parties and celebrations.
It’s possible — but area law enforcement agencies are going to have extra eyes on the roads, just in case.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for the Kentucky State Police Henderson post, said New Year’s Eve has become less active for troopers on patrol as people have wised up to the need to not drive if they’ve been partying.
“Although it’s known as a party holiday, we have minimal complaints,” King said. “We encourage people who are going out to have a plan, and a backup plan.
Troopers will be out in areas known for problems such as aggressive or intoxicated driving. KSP uses data that identify areas to target.
The agency’s data-driven enforcement plan “tallies up, based on years of previous data, where we’ve made arrests and where those problem areas are,” King said. “And, it breaks it down to the hour” when problem driving is most likely to occur, he said.
“It allows us to be visible” on target roads and peak times, King said. “Just being visible is a reminder a lot of times” to drivers to not drink and drive, he said.
Troops will also be conducting road checks through New Year’s Eve. Road checkpoints will be established “through those problematic areas we have seen in the past,” King said.
Maj. Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, said the agency has extra deputies on the road through the federal “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which provides departments with overtime funds for traffic enforcement.
“We use that funding to put some extra deputies out at peak times, to watch for DUIs” and other traffic violations, Smith said. “We’ll have those out for the next few days, through the holiday.”
In terms of making DUI arrests on New Year’s Eve, Smith said, “Leading up to the holiday is usually worse than the actual holiday.” The pandemic seems to have led to fewer occasions where people can drink, then drive, he said.
“There have not been as many parties” this season, due to the pandemic, he said.
While New Year’s Eve might be especially quiet this year, “we’ll have extra deputies out, just in case,” he said.
King said everyone who plans to go out and celebrate should have a designated driver or be ready to call a ride service. While taking a ride service home might cost money, “I can guarantee ... it’s a lot cheaper than a DUI.”
Smith also said people should be prepared to get home safely if they plan to go out.
“We are wanting to do our part of keeping everybody safe, and we hope everyone will do the same.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
