A panel of state lawmakers who met with current and retired teachers Monday night in Owensboro said they are in favor of boosting salaries for teachers.
Legislators also gave support continuing to fully fund the teacher pension system.
Representatives, Josh Calloway, DJ Johnson and Scott Lewis answered questions about education funding, salaries and pensions and attracting new teachers into the profession Monday night, during a forum at Daviess County High School.
The forum was organized by the Kentucky Retired Teacher Association, and was one of two forums planned statewide before the legislative session begins next month.
The relationship between educators and lawmakers have been tense in the past. But both lawmakers and officials with the retired teachers group said they wanted a positive relationship going forward.
“We are all wanting to work together,” said moderator Brenda Hauser, a former Daviess County Public Schools and state Department of Education official.
Next year is a budget year, when issues such as teacher salaries will be up for discussion.
Johnson, an Owensboro Republican, said he supports raises for teachers. Federal stimulus dollars, however, were not a way to raise salaries, Johnson said.
“It’s very tempting, when we have all this federal money coming in, to use it for long-term systematic changes,” Johnson said.
But Johnson added, “We want to use one-time funding from the federal government for one-time solutions.”
State revenue has increased but lawmakers will want to see if that is a trend, or a short-lived event, Johnson said.
“We are going to look at (teacher salaries), but we are going to be cautious,” Johnson said.
Calloway, an Irvington Republican, said raises for teachers would be considered during the session.
“When you can go to McDonald’s and make more money than you can teaching a child ... it’s a no-brainer; it has to be addressed,” Calloway said.
Lewis, a Hartford Republican and retired Ohio County Public Schools superintendent, also said he didn’t support spending federal stimulus funds for raises.
But he added, “There’s an appetite” among lawmakers for raising salaries.
When asked if he’d support maintaining defined benefits for teachers, Lewis said, “It’s what our teachers have been promised.”
Lewis said a problem for Kentucky teachers is they don’t receive Social Security, and can’t draw the Social Security of a spouse who paid in the system if the spouse dies.
“That really doesn’t seem right,” Lewis said.
When asked about any changes to the pension system in the coming session, Johnson said, “I have not heard any conversations about doing anything to the retirement system at this point.”
Lawmakers created a new retirement system tier for teachers hired after Jan. 1, 2022 earlier this year. Lawmakers will want to see how those changes play out before considering other modifications, Johnson said.
“I haven’t heard anyone say anything other than we are going to continue to fund” the actuarial requirement, Johnson said.
The pandemic has created numerous issues for students, including increased mental health problems, Hauser said.
Calloway said, “We are on the very tip of the iceberg of seeing what the effects are going to be with mental health and our youth.”
Calloway agreed staffing at schools is an issue that needs to be addressed.
“We have superintendents driving buses and teaching classes” due to worker shortages, Calloway said.
Johnson said lawmakers would be turning to organizations like the retired teachers association for solutions during the session.
“We don’t have the solutions yet,” Johnson said. “But I guarantee we will be working.”
Lewis said school districts can come up with individual ways to address issues, if they have more flexibility in how they can spend the funds they receive.
“We try to fund education like everybody is the same,” Lewis said. “... Everybody has different needs.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
