The head of the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services told lawmakers Wednesday that the agency has more than 600 vacant social worker positions, and it’s hoping pay boosts and other initiatives will help attract and keep social workers.
Secretary Eric Friedlander updated lawmakers about Gov. Andy Beshear’s plan to raise pay for social workers during a hearing of the interim Health, Welfare and Family Services Committee. Beshear announced the plan to raise state social worker and family support specialist pay by 10% last week.
Friedlander said the number of state social workers leaving the profession is unprecedented.
“I have seen ups and downs in social worker retention, so it took a while for me to realize this was different,” Friedlander said. “We are losing social workers and family support specialists at a rate never seen before.”
The pay raises come from raising social workers and family support specialists one pay grade. Friedlander said between 3,500 and 3,900 state employees will receive the raises.
“There are some folks who are not seeing (a pay raise)” in the Department for Community Based Services,” Friedlander said. “We are focusing on where we saw the most hemorrhaging.”
Friedlander, who started working for the Cabinet in 1985, said, “When I started, the compensation package was better. We were, as a state, a better employer. We are challenged now.”
In addition to state social workers leaving the profession, drawing new people to the profession is difficult, Friedlander said.
“It’s a challenge to attract workers. It’s a challenge to retain workers,” Friedlander said.
Salaries for new socials workers and family support specialists will also be increased by 10%.
Committee co-chairwoman Rep. Kimberly Poore Moser, a Taylor Mill Republican, said she had heard from social workers that a lack of raises was an issue. When asked how many social worker openings the Cabinet has, Friedlander said, “we’ve lost over 600” social workers.
When asked if the Cabinet was picking “winners and losers” by giving raises to some DCBS employees but not others, Friedlander said, “These are the positions where we’re losing. These are the positions that have a direct impact on families ... We focused on those we know we have to retain.”
Plans to sustain the raises will be included in the proposed budget Beshear presents to lawmakers during next year’s legislative session, Friedlander said.
Rep. Ken Fleming, a Louisville Republican, asked what the Cabinet was doing to give pay raises to other workers.
“I do support the 10%,” Fleming said. “I think everyone should get it.”
Friedlander said, “We have some budget constraints we are trying to work through,” but said Cabinet staff are researching possibilities.
In other business, lawmakers discussed nursing shortages and declines in the number of students in nursing schools.
Jeffrey R. Prather, general counsel for the Kentucky Board of Nursing, said part of the shortage is the number of Baby Boom generation nurses who have retired. He said the COVID-19 pandemic convinced many nurses of that generation to retire.
“The pandemic has exacerbated and forced their hand,” Prather said. Also, “there are more professional opportunities now for our nurses,” he said.
The pandemic also caused declines in nursing program enrollments, Prather said. The governor declared the nursing shortage an emergency last week, and he signed an executive order that would fast-track nursing school requests to add students.
Kelly Jenkins, executive director of the state Board of Nursing, said nursing scholarships and student loan forgiveness plans for existing nurses will help attract and retain nurses.
“Scholarships and loan forgiveness is something we are going to look at closely,” Moser said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
