The sponsors of two criminal justice reform bills say they are optimistic the bills will receive full approval by lawmakers during this year’s legislative session.
There is a reason for optimism. Both bills, House Bill 126 and Senate Bill 36, were on their way to final passage last year when the session was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
House Bill 126 is sponsored by Rep. C. Ed Massey, a Hebron Republican and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. The bill would change the dollar threshold for theft from $500 to $1,000. Currently, any theft where the dollar value is $500 or more is a class D felony. Massey’s bill would make theft under $1,000 a class A misdemeanor.
Meanwhile, Senate Bill 36 would give juvenile justices more say in cases where, previously, a juvenile would have been automatically transferred to Circuit Court to be tried as an adult.
Westerfield’s bill would give judges discretion to decide if a juvenile charged with a crime should be tried as an adult. Currently, District judges who hear juvenile cases have a checklist of factors that cause an automatic transfer to adult court, including whether a gun was involved in the incident.
Westerfield, a Hopkinsville Republican and chairman of the Senate judiciary committee, said, currently, a juvenile is transferred to adult court for crimes involving a firearm even “if everybody agrees in this particular case in juvenile court should stay in District Court, and the juvenile should stay in District Court.”
A juvenile “doesn’t even have to be aware” of the firearm to be charged as an adult, Westerfield said. “If (law enforcement) happens to find a handgun in the trunk that didn’t even know about, now (the juvenile) is being tried as an adult.
Westerfield’s bill does not stop a judge from sending a juvenile to adult court, he said. The bill simply allows the judge to weigh factors and make the decision the judge feels is most appropriate.
“They literally do it on every other type of case,” Westerfield said. “They should be able to do it on these.”
Massey said a version of his bill passed the House last session and passed the Senate’s judiciary committee with a revision. This year, he said, he included the Senate’s changes to the bill he filed.
“This is pretty much a bill that has needed to pass for some time,” Massey said. “I look at it not just as a criminal justice bill, but as something that benefits the economy.”
A person who gets a felony theft conviction at 18 is saddled with that felony, Massey said. “It has impacted the ability to get good jobs and support their families,” he said.
“I refer to that (felony) as a scarlet letter,” he said.
When deciding on the $1,000 threshold, the thresholds in other states were examined. Officials have said previously that other states have much higher felony thresholds for theft. For example, the felony threshold in Texas is $2,500.
Massey said retailers were concerned about the impact of raising the threshold so he worked with retailers while crafting the legislation.
“We’re not saying theft is OK. It’s not,” Massey said.
The purpose of the bill “is not to waive liability,” he said. “The aggregation piece is a deterrent.”
The bill includes a provision that, if a person is convicted of three misdemeanor thefts within a five-year period, the new offense becomes a class D felony.
Massey said he expects to bring the bill before the House Judiciary Committee on Feb. 3, the day after lawmakers return to Frankfort for the session.
Westerfield said he expects both his bill and Massey’s bill to gain approval in the Senate.
“I don’t anticipate any problem in the Senate” for his bill, he said.
The $1,000 threshold in Massey’s bill is “reasonable,” Westerfield said. “We are still (one of) the lowest in the country.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.