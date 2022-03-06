The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce held a legislative forum Saturday for local state legislators to come discuss different bills that would impact Daviess County and other surrounding areas.
Present at the forum were Kentucky Sen. Matt Castlen, Rep. Majority Caucus Chair Suzanne Miles, and Rep. DJ Johnson — all Owensboro Republicans.
Johnson said he feels this year’s legislative session has been “very effective so far” and the session meets its halfway point.
“It’s been a very busy session, but it’s been a good one so far,” Castlen said.
Some key bills discussed during the forum were HB 8 related to tax reform, HB 214, which would bring in a second family court judge to Daviess County, HB 4 related to unemployment and HB 499 related to employee child care assistance.
The bill on tax reform, according to Miles, is something legislators have been working on for some time.
The bill would decrease personal income tax from 5% to 4% beginning January 2023. The bill would then, if economic triggers are met, continue to lower personal income tax to zero over a period of years and would shift the state’ reliance on income tax to a consumption-based tax structure, according to Miles.
A 6% sales tax would also be added to other services, such as nonmedical cosmetic surgeries, tattooing, financial consulting and others.
The Senate has also proposed allowing for a $500 tax credit per person or $1,000 per household as a result of surplus funds.
“So many times, it’s ‘who do you cut to fund this and how do you fund this without cutting this person,’ and you find the balance in all of it,” Castlen said. “I don’t think there’s been a time in the history of our state, that I’ve been alive anyway, that we’ve had a surplus of tax dollars out there.”
The two Chambers have until April 14 to reach an agreement on the bill.
Johnson also noted that this session’s legislation aimed at bringing a second family court judge into Daviess County would affect 32 counties overall and impact nearly half of the state’s population.
“Last year, when I filed the bill that it did, it was simply for Daviess County,” he said. “As I have become more educated about the issue statewide, I realized that it’s not just Daviess County, there is a need for statewide … reorganization.”
The legislation would provide more balance for districts that have too little work for judges or too much work.
Johnson said the bill would “be a difficult lift,” but does have some support in the senate.
HB 214 passed the House Monday afternoon by a vote of 73-23. The legislation is now on the Senate side.
Legislation related to unemployment, Miles said, will be a complete “revamp” of unemployment benefits.
The intent of the legislation is to help businesses stay open and address critical workforce shortages across the state.
According to the Legislative Research Commission Communications, under the bill, claimants would need to engage in a minimum of five verifiable work search activities each week to remain eligible for benefits.
At least three of the work search activities must consist of applying or interviewing for a job. Additional activities can include search support such as job shadowing or attending networking events.
The bill now moves back to the House for concurrence and then on to the Governor’s desk for his signature or veto.
As childcare, according to Miles, has been “one of the biggest barriers involved with unemployment,” legislators are also discussing a bill related to providing employee child care assistance.
The Employee Child Care Assistance Partnership Act would incentivize public-private partnership between Kentucky employers, employees, and qualified childcare providers so that they can partner together and submit contractual agreements to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
The Cabinet then reviews the agreement and, if the agreement qualifies, agrees to match the employer contribution using state funds up to 100% of the cost of care.
Participation in the program would be entirely voluntary.
Legislation being discussed in the 2022 session, Johnson said, is truly aimed at improving the lives of Kentuckians.
“We just have some innovative, groundbreaking legislation coming through this year,” he said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
