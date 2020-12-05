Some state lawmakers questioned the process that Justice and Public Safety Cabinet officials used this year when they commuted the sentences of some inmates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a hearing this week in Frankfort, Justice Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble told members of the General Assembly’s Interim Committee on Judicial Issues that people released early fit into narrow criteria and had been screened.
In all, 1,881 convicted offenders in prisons and county jails had their sentences commuted.
Noble, a retired justice of the state Supreme Court, told committee members the state had overcrowded prisons and an aging prison population. Conditions in the prisons were ripe for the spread of COVID-19, she said.
“We quickly realized the institutions we have ... are closed environments,” Noble said. “We only had to watch television to see how this disease spreads in closed environments.”
Department of Corrections officials instituted more cleaning and sanitization in prisons and provided inmates with face masks. But in a prison, social distancing is difficult, Noble said.
“The final tool in our toolbox was a reduction of population,” she said.
Robyn Bender, the Justice Cabinet’s executive director for the office of legal services, said Gov. Andy Beshear issued four executive orders on commutations, three in April and one in August. Offenders who were categorized as medically vulnerable were released in the first order. Later orders commuted sentences of other medically vulnerable inmates and those over age 65, and inmates nearing the end of their sentences.
“The medically vulnerable had conditions identified by the CDC,” Bender said.
The inmates released had to have been convicted of only non-violent and non-sexual offenses, Bender said.
A “violent offense” is a distinct category under state law that covers specific crimes. Also, inmates with convictions that met the Association of State Correctional Administrators’ definition of “violent” were barred from having their sentences commuted.
When looking at an inmate’s record, “the screening criteria were applied not only to the current charge, but any previous charged served,” Bender said, meaning a person with a previous conviction for a violent or sexual offense could not have their sentence commuted.
The offenders “had to agree to meet ... conditions in order to be released,” such as having an address where they could quarantine if needed, and agreeing not to commit a new felony offense while on early release. Offenders who were convicted of a new offense would have to serve the remainder of their commuted sentence as well as their new sentence, Bender said.
Commuted offenders received services other released offenders would receive, such as being enrolled into Medicaid. Offenders also received a supply of their medications, the anti-overdose drug Narcan, and information about how to find substance abuse treatment, if needed, and other resources.
Noble said the commutation process was crafted “to do it as safely as possible.”
Rep. Danny Carroll, a Paducah Republican, criticized the commutations. “You released hundreds of drug traffickers, first-degree burglars ... organized crime,” Carroll said. “How can you justify releasing them into the public? You disrespected our law enforcement. You disrespected the public.”
Noble said, with the exception of people serving sentences that carry no possibility of parole, “nobody will stay in prison forever. They will get out.”
“We made a considered decision,” Noble said. “We didn’t release anybody convicted of a violent offense or a sexual offense.
“The most that can be said is they got released early,” Noble said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
